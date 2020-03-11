The Chick-fil-A cow isn't the only creature who's going to be over the moon this spring.

For the first time ever, Chick-fil-A is entering the retail market to give chicken lovers a taste of their signature sauce whenever they want. On Wednesday, the beloved chicken chain announced that it will begin selling two of its dipping sauces by the bottle at all of its restaurant locations in Florida.

Chick-fil-A will begin testing its 16-ounce bottles of sauce in April. Chick-fil-A

Starting in April, customers will be able to snag a 16-ounce bottle of the chain's signature Chick-fil-A sauce (which is a mix of honey mustard and barbecue) and its sweet and spicy Polynesian sauce. A spokesperson for the chain told TODAY Food these two sauces are the restaurant's most popular, so they'll be the first up for sale at $3.49 per bottle.

Chick-fil-A is also entering the supermarket retail space. The sauces will also be available at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores throughout Florida.

Fans are already stoked that they won't have to pile up on free sauce pouches anymore.

People can rest easy knowing the large sauces will soon be available to Floridians everywhere.

Starting mid-March, the chain will also be offering an additional perk for customers in Florida who call in orders for a large amount of chicken; they'll be able to nab 8-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbecue, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch sauces.

As a way to give back to its team members, many of whom are known for conducting random acts of kindness for customers, Chick-fil-A will donate 100% of the money made from sauce retail sales to its Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which provides scholarships to Chick-fil-A employees. The chain has pledged to donate $17 million to fund education programs for 6,700 of its workers.

For the now, the large bottles of Chick-fil-A dipping sauces will only be available at restaurants and grocery stores in Florida, but if the pilot in the Sunshine State is successful, the chain will consider rolling out the bottles nationwide later this year.