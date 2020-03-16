Chick-fil-A just became the latest restaurant to announce amended services amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As more states and municipalities implement new regulations regarding restaurant operations, Chick-fil-A announced on Sunday that it would be closing its restaurants nationwide — although not completely. The beloved chicken chain is shuttering its in-store dining rooms until further notice.

In an effort to manage the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Learn more: https://t.co/ydEgPsrFTm — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) March 16, 2020

Where available, restaurants that offer delivery or drive-thru options will still be offering those services. Other restaurants, where drive-thru may not be available, may be offering mobile order pickup. Since the situation is rapidly changing, however, Chick-fil-A is advising customers to call ahead before heading out to their local restaurant.

Amid the outbreak of the contagious virus, many restaurants around the country have limited the number of people they'll serve at one time to help enforce social distancing. Chick-fil-A's corporate team decided it would be best to close dining rooms all together.

"Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of everyone who comes into our restaurants. As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact," Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

"Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options. Thanks for your patience. We know these are challenging times, but we’ll continue to do our best to serve you."

The shift to drive-thru, takeout-only or delivery service followed changes the chain implemented on March 13. Just a few days ago, the chain heightened in-store sanitization efforts, served all of its food in carry-out packaging, closed its playgrounds and stopped refilling fountain beverages in the same cups.

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson told TODAY that the company will continue "monitoring and complying with" various regulations and mandates before reopening its dining rooms. Customers may track the company's coronavirus-related updates online.