Giada cooks up 3 fast, fresh and festive recipes for the Fourth of July

Chef, restaurateur and television personality Giada De Laurentiis is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite festive recipes for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make a red, white and blue salad, star-shaped pasta with homemade pesto and flavorful chicken salad.

I love a salad that’s loaded up with goodies, and this one definitely fits the bill! With lightly pickled cucumbers, grapes, blueberries, pistachios and gorgonzola cheese, it’s got a ton of amazing flavor going on.

I love this salad because it has wonderful, fresh flavor and a big, satisfying crunch. The toasted nuts, crisp vegetables and crushed potato chips really amp up the taste and texture.

Pesto is really the perfect answer to “what sauce should I use for my pasta salad?” It’s always a winner, and what I love is how versatile it can be. If I don’t have enough basil, I’ll use other herbs – like in this recipe, I supplement with parsley. No pine nuts? That’s fine — walnuts are a great substitute! This is a really simple recipe, but it’s a great side dish for any type of weekend cookout or picnic.

