Giada cooks up 3 fast, fresh and festive recipes for the Fourth of July

Chef, restaurateur and television personality Giada De Laurentiis is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite festive recipes for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make a red, white and blue salad, star-shaped pasta with homemade pesto and flavorful chicken salad.
I love a salad that’s loaded up with goodies, and this one definitely fits the bill! With lightly pickled cucumbers, grapes, blueberries, pistachios and gorgonzola cheese, it’s got a ton of amazing flavor going on.
I love this salad because it has wonderful, fresh flavor and a big, satisfying crunch. The toasted nuts, crisp vegetables and crushed potato chips really amp up the taste and texture.
Giada's Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad
Pesto is really the perfect answer to “what sauce should I use for my pasta salad?” It’s always a winner, and what I love is how versatile it can be. If I don’t have enough basil, I’ll use other herbs – like in this recipe, I supplement with parsley. No pine nuts? That’s fine — walnuts are a great substitute! This is a really simple recipe, but it’s a great side dish for any type of weekend cookout or picnic.
