Aldi's newest Advent calendar has a hard seltzer for every day of December

It's been a challenging year to put it mildly, so Aldi is lifting holiday spirits a little early with two new Advent calendars — both of which contain actual spirits.

Sure, it's still technically summer. But many Americans have been sipping Pumpkin Spice Lattes since before Labor Day and we could all probably use a little wintry cheer right now. Aldi has become pretty well-known for its edible and drinkable Advent calendars. The past two years, the beer, wine and cheese calendars sold out fast.

Aldi's advent calendar make for a cheesy holiday season. Courtesy Aldi

And this year, there are two new boozy additions to the selection of 20 calendars.

Hard seltzer fans can grab a Vista Bay Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar at all Aldi stores as soon as Nov. 4. And for all the adults out there who crave more than just caffeine in their afternoon coffee, Aldi also launched its first-ever O'Donnells 12 Days of Irish Country Cream Calendar.

According to a company spokesperson, Aldi has always launched their Christmas-themed Advent calendars on the first Wednesday of November. For the first time ever, the company dubbed Nov. 4 National Advent Calendar Day, though National Today only lists National Candy Day and National Chicken Lady Day on that date.

While hard seltzer and spiked coffee are good options for getting in the merry mood come November, there are plenty of other Aldi calendars and treats for the whole family. The brand carries themed calendars, from Hot Wheels and Mattel Barbie to Frozen and Paw Patrol. They also sell some of the classic Christmas calendars decorated with the Nutcracker.

Spoil your special furry friend this holiday with an advent calendar full of pet-friendly treats. Courtesy Aldi

Now that the adults and kids have something to count down with, how about those beloved pets? Yes, Aldi also designs helps people celebrate this holiday tradition with their favorite furry friends. The Pure Being Premium Dog and Cat calendars are packed with 25 days of salmon and sweet potato treats packed with Omega 3 and 6.

While you sip your Advent wine while nibbling your Advent cheese on the days leading up to Christmas, your animal companion will feel just as satisfied.