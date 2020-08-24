It may still be summer, but Starbucks is already getting coffee fans psyched for fall.

On Monday, the coffee chain teased the return of its autumn offerings with a post on Instagram that gives people a fall-themed hotline to call — yes, you read that right — to get into a cozy sweater-wearing, seasonal latte-sipping state of mind.

"Fall is so close you can hear it," Starbucks captioned a picture featuring one of its hot beverages set against a warm background. The cup has the hotline number, 1-833-GET-FALL, written where a customer's name would usually appear.

Starbucks wants PSL fans to get in the fall spirit with its first ever hotline. Starbucks

The hotline, which is available to those in the U.S. and Canada, first appeared in Starbucks' closed Facebook group called the Leaf Rakers Society.

So what happens when you dial this mysterious number? When TODAY Food dialed in and pressed 2 to "practice pumpkin mantras," a deep, soothing voice was heard on the line.

"Hold your pumpkin drink close and open your mind," said the voice, in a tone which may induce some serious ASMR brain tingles among callers. "We're going to unlock all the fall feels."

Other options on the hotline included "cozy up with your cup," which featured a crackling fire, and "flannel on repeat," which was literally someone just repeating the word "flannel" over and over.

Following the Instagram post, fans quickly jumped on bandwagon — or should we say hayride — and total fall fever commenced.

"Would order pumpkin spice all year if it were available," wrote one commenter.

"I just called! I will definitely be redialing in the near future. This made my Monday morning," wrote another fall fan.

"Does this mean the pumpkin spice lattes are coming soon???" wondered another poster.

Earlier this summer, the coffee chain did confirm that its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte would be retuning for its 17th year in a row. But when, exactly, will this event take place?

Multiple Starbucks locations across the country have taken to social media to say they will start offering the fall-flavored beverage on Tuesday, Aug. 25, which would be the earliest release date in the chain's history. Previously, the chain would release the drink after Labor Day to mark the unofficial transition from summer to fall.

Though Starbucks corporate would not confirm whether the rumored release date will be happening nationwide, TODAY Food called Starbucks stores in several states and received confirmation that they all had their signature pumpkin sauce ready to go and would start serving Pumpkin Spices Lattes on Tuesday.

🍁☕️One of your fall favorites is coming back on TUESDAY to Starbucks: Pumpkin Spice Latte!



🎃Plan NOW to make your way to Sunset Plaza’s Target for an explosion of everything pumpkin and caramel!



👉🏻Stay tuned for the line-up!

#starbucks #itsallatsunsetplaza #target pic.twitter.com/BntQnaC4JW — Sunset Plaza Mall (@SunsetPlazaMall) August 24, 2020

Starbucks' fall menu may be out earlier than ever, but Dunkin' already launched its pumpkin-flavored fare on Aug. 19.