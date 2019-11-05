The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and Aldi is set to release some new Advent calendars that will keep food and drinks lovers filled with cheer for the next month.

After selling out in a flash last year, Aldi's wine and cheese calendars are back. This year, the grocery chain is adding another adult-friendly treat: a beer-themed Advent calendar.

Now that's our kind of Advent calendar! ALDI

The calendars hit Aldi stores on Nov. 6 and if you want to score one, you should probably get there early. In 2018, the new additions to Aldi's holiday lineup sold out pretty quickly, and the store even put the following disclaimer on its website this week: "Whether you’re shopping for the wine lover, the cheese enthusiast, or the chocolate connoisseur, we’ve got unique advent calendars that’ll get anyone in the holiday spirit. So, however you count down, come in quick ‘cause they sell out fast."

Advent calendars are typically filled with chocolates or little toys and geared towards kids. While Aldi has plenty of those available, these adult versions have gained a pretty popular popular following quickly.

Is “need to get in line at Aldi for the wine advent calendar” a valid excuse to call off of work tomorrow — Sophie (@sophieeeekagain) November 5, 2019

***ME STRUTTING INTO ALDI (WEDNESDAY, 11/6 AT 8:00AM) WITH MY BAGS TO BUY UP ALL THE ADVENT ALCOHOL & CHEESE CALENDARS***



🍾🥂🍷🍾🥂🍷🍾🥂🍷🥂🍾🍷🍾🥂



You ready @mrsdiva7503⁉️ Lets get it pic.twitter.com/ydL1ZM3DeB — 📺key🅾️nTV💕💜 (@redjuly7) November 5, 2019

The Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar retails for $70 and comes with 24 mini bottles of red and white wines, while the Beer Advent Calendar goes for $50 and comes with 24 mini beers.

For the beer lover in your life. ALDI

If cheese is more your thing, the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar will only set you back $15 for a sampling of flavors including an aged cheddar and spicy jack. The Choceur Premium Advent Calendar is only $5. Aldi's Advent calendar lineup also includes a few toy sets for the kiddos and even one for your dog, too.

A cheese calendar is the perfect gift to bring to a holiday party. ALDI

If you're considering venturing out to your local Aldi to score one of the chain's adult-friendly calendars, keep in mind that they're only available at locations that sell alcohol and customers will be limited to buying two beer/wine and three cheese calendars. Aldi says its stores' supplies will be limited.

An Aldi representative told TODAY Food that the store has a plan if long lines do form for those popular calendars. Store employees will be distributing a limited number of tickets to customers in line, who can then exchange the ticket for an Advent calendar at the checkout counter.

If you miss out on this round of calendars, there will also be a sparkling wine calendar (for counting down to the new year) out on Dec. 4.