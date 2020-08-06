They did it! Al Roker and 60 chefs set Guinness World Records title during Rokerthon

Another Rokerthon, another Guinness World Records title!

Al Roker enlisted the help of more than 60 renowned chefs, including Bobby Flay, Priya Krishna, Sandra Lee, Marcus Samuelsson and Andrew Zimmern, to set a new Guinness World Records record Thursday for the most people in an online sandwich-making relay.

"The mark to beat was 50 participants," Guinness adjudicator Michael Empric said while making the announcement. "Today, you have achieved 69. It's a new Guinness World Records title!"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The four-hour relay started with chef Jose Andres building a sandwich in his kitchen in Spain before he passed the baton to Marcus Samuelsson in Harlem, New York, for his bird dog sandwich.

Of course, you can't have a sandwich relay without a debate about whether a hot dog is a sandwich. Chef Elena Besser weighed in, and her answer was a resounding yes!

Curtis Stone explained how to make his "Gwen's grinder," while Matt Abdoo had some issues with his BBQ-bano sandwich. Heck, even Al's son, Nick, got in on the fun to bring Rokerthon to a close.

Throughout the relay, to raise awareness for those living with food insecurity, viewers were encouraged to donate and learn more about Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Each chef built an original sandwich, which Guinness World Records defines as at least two traditional or classic ingredients, not including condiments, placed between two slices of bread.

They had to complete a sandwich meeting those specifications before the next chef could begin whipping up his or her sandwich.

The first Rokerthon in three years was held virtually on Thursday due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop Al from achieving another Guinness World Records title.

The latest feat involving the TODAY co-host follows past editions in which he has produced a record-setting 34-hour weather broadcast and a cross-country journey to all 50 states in one week.