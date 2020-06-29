Marcus Samuelsson turns leftover barbecue ribs into 2 unique dishes

Fall-off-the-bone tender barbecue ribs are a labor of love, a time-consuming endeavor. It's a shame to put so much effort into a dish and only be able to enjoy the incredible, deeply developed flavors for only one meal. Chef Marcus Samuelsson dry-rubs and slow-cooks racks of ribs for not just one, but three amazing dinner dishes. He shows us how to make grilled ribs with corn and tomato-watermelon salad then uses the leftovers to cook pork fried rice and barbecue breakfast tacos.

I love the bold flavor combination of the spicy ribs alongside the sweet, charred corn and juicy tomato-watermelon salad. The whole meal is just so summery and satisfying.

Fried rice is one of my favorite dishes to give leftovers new life. You can take almost any protein or vegetable and incorporate it into this easy dish to give it a whole new flavor profile.

In Austin, Texas, tacos are a favorite for a filling morning — or anytime — meal. Warm tortillas are filled with all kinds of breakfast classics like eggs and bacon, but also incorporate other Southwestern ingredients like barbecued meats and avocado. The flavor combinations are endless!

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: