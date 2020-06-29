Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Marcus Samuelsson turns leftover barbecue ribs into 2 unique dishes

Chef Marcus Samuelsson serves barbecue ribs with corn and summery salad and uses the leftovers to make fried rice and tasty breakfast tacos.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Marcus Samuelsson

Fall-off-the-bone tender barbecue ribs are a labor of love, a time-consuming endeavor. It's a shame to put so much effort into a dish and only be able to enjoy the incredible, deeply developed flavors for only one meal. Chef Marcus Samuelsson dry-rubs and slow-cooks racks of ribs for not just one, but three amazing dinner dishes. He shows us how to make grilled ribs with corn and tomato-watermelon salad then uses the leftovers to cook pork fried rice and barbecue breakfast tacos.

Marcus Samuelsson's Barbecue Ribs with Tomato-Watermelon Salad
Marcus Samuelsson
Get The Recipe

Marcus Samuelsson's Barbecue Ribs with Tomato-Watermelon Salad

Marcus Samuelsson

I love the bold flavor combination of the spicy ribs alongside the sweet, charred corn and juicy tomato-watermelon salad. The whole meal is just so summery and satisfying.

Marcus Samuelsson's Pork Rib Fried Rice
Marcus Samuelsson
Get The Recipe

Marcus Samuelsson's Pork Rib Fried Rice

Marcus Samuelsson

Fried rice is one of my favorite dishes to give leftovers new life. You can take almost any protein or vegetable and incorporate it into this easy dish to give it a whole new flavor profile.

Marcus Samuelsson's Austin-Style Breakfast Tacos
Marcus Samuelsson
Get The Recipe

Marcus Samuelsson's Austin-Style Breakfast Tacos

Marcus Samuelsson

In Austin, Texas, tacos are a favorite for a filling morning — or anytime — meal. Warm tortillas are filled with all kinds of breakfast classics like eggs and bacon, but also incorporate other Southwestern ingredients like barbecued meats and avocado. The flavor combinations are endless!

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Green Chile Hushpuppies
Ryan Scott
Get The Recipe

Green Chile Hushpuppies

Ryan Scott
Shrimp Hoagie Sandwich
Judy Joo
Get The Recipe

Shrimp Hoagie Sandwich

Judy Joo
Marcus Samuelsson