Sandra Lee shares a hearty and nostalgic family-favorite meal for Father's Day

Whether you're celebrating dad or cooking up dinner for a special occasion, this complete menu has something for every guest.

Sandra Lee's favorite family recipes for Father's Day

June 17, 202006:50

By Sandra Lee

Ready to celebrate dad this Father's Day? My family's favorite special occasion-dinner menu will do the trick! From my sister Kimber Lee's beer-poached salmon to my grandmother's insanely creamy and zesty potato salad, these dishes are always a home run when we have big family gatherings.

For dessert, I've even upgraded a childhood classic with my absolute favorite nostalgic treat: peanut butter and jelly cupcakes.

Sandra Lee's Beer-Poached Salmon
Is there anything better than a healthy, flavor-packed salmon dinner that you can have on the table in 20 minutes? Created by my sister, this beer-poached fish dish is always a winner at my house. It’s moist and garlicky, plus it can be made in an oven or on a grill.

Sandra Lee's 'The Lee Family' Potato Salad
This potato salad recipe has been in my family for at least three generations. Creamy, zesty and incredibly satisfying, it's a go-to side dish in my house. But I could honestly eat it as a meal all by itself for lunch. I just love it!

Sandra Lee's Peanut Butter and Jelly Cupcakes
My from-scratch vanilla cupcake recipe is embellished with grape jelly for the most amazingly delicious (and moist) cupcake you’ve ever tasted. I top it off with a peanut butter-buttercream frosting for the perfect taste of nostalgia in every bite. If there's a peanut allergy in your family, just swap in another nut butter.

