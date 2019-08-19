It's all fun and cooking — until someone gets hurt.

Celebrity chefs and cookbook authors like Ina Garten and Chrissy Teigen have taught us a lot about how to be self-made pros in the kitchen. Sometimes, however, they share tips and tricks that might not be a great idea for every novice to try.

While some of these viral hacks have received a professional stamp of approval (like Kourtney Kardashian's trick to preserve lettuce or Martha Stewart's no-knife-needed garlic-peeling technique), others have not.

If you're desperate to avoid the dreaded avocado hand, check out some popular cooking hacks that are probably best left in the kitchen drawer.

1. This trick for chunky guacamole is risky business

We’re all for chunky guacamole that hasn't been pulverized into an unsavory mash, but Garten once recommended a chopping technique that may not be good for people just starting out in the kitchen.

In an old "Barefoot Contessa" episode, Garten uses a small chef's knife to chop and hack away at the various ingredients in the classic dip.

"I don't puree it," she explained. "All I do is cut into it just like this so it's really chunky. It mixes the ingredients together, and it stays really chunky."

She maintained that her little trick "is the secret to really good guacamole.” However, she admits her technique could certainly damage a beloved bowl. And it could also potentially damage some fingers.

In April, Frank Proto, a chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, said that he thought Garten's trick "seems like a lot of work." Also, while someone is hacking away at the guac, a knife blade could easily slip sideways.

2. Garlic-peeling gone wrong

In June, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to share an impressive -looking technique for peeling garlic. In the video, someone is seen holding an entire garlic bulb in one hand, then they rotate it and carefully jab each section to remove the individual cloves.

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 👽 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

Proto confirmed that while the hack worked successfully, he did not advise it for people who aren't well practiced with a kitchen knife.

"It doesn’t take a ton of pressure to get the clove out, so I don’t see slipping as too much of a problem. Maybe inserting the knife too far and stabbing yourself could be," he told TODAY.

3. Reminder: Boiling water is very, very hot

Who remembers when this purportedly brilliant hack to drain pasta circulated Twitter? And, more importantly, how many out there actually tried it?

Hopefully not too many.

Good morning to everyone. Just saw this on Facebook and spazzed. pic.twitter.com/YB8qJ2a1g5 — the benevolent daibella (@Daibellaaa) October 2, 2017

A post from 2017 showing photos of a colander being placed over a boiling pot of pasta, which is then inverted over the sink to drain cooking water had many questioning how they ever drained pasta without this seemingly awesome trick.

To state the obvious, this method does not save dishes or time and, according to Food Network's premier pasta expert Giada De Laurentiis, it's also dangerous.

De Laurentiis told TODAY Food she thought it was a "clever trick," but added, "[It's] a tad bit risky and dangerous if you don't have a perfectly fitting strainer and pot combination. Plus, it makes me sad to see that beautiful pasta water go down the drain!"

So, unless you're 110% positive that your colander and pot are the exact same size — and don't mind forfeiting all that precious pasta water (which many pros advise saving) — please don't try this it home.

4. Beware of opening a can with this common method

In case some people weren't aware, newly opened aluminum cans have very sharp lids. A viral Youtube video from September 2018 brought a widespread misconception to many people's attention. The video showed the "correct way" to use a manual can opener.

In the clip, the user places the handle that is used to turn the already-cut lid on the top of the can instead of on the side, as is traditionally done by many. Then, the person magically lifts the lid off of the can without it falling inside.

Although Lisa McManus, executive tasting and testing editor for America’s Test Kitchen, explained that it is OK to use a traditional can opener vertically, removing the lid from the can be a frightening task if not done carefully with a utensil like a fork or spoon.

5. Dishwashers are meant to wash dishes, not cook food

This groundbreaking (if you want to call it that) method of cooking salmon in a dishwasher stunned people back in 2005 when Food Network star Bob Blumer crafted a recipe for something he called "Dishwasher Salmon with a Piquant Dill Sauce."

While that sounded fancy, it's not. And it could potentially make you sick.

Most dishwashers are supposed to reach an internal temperature of 170 degrees, which is technically hot enough to cook proteins like fish and poultry to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended temperature of 165 degrees (this prevents food borne illnesses). But during a TODAY test of the dishwasher hack, both the salmon and potatoes were undercooked — not only was the salmon basically still raw, but the potatoes were hard after a two-hour cycle.

While the idea of cleaning dirty dishes and cooking dinner simultaneously sounds enticing, please refrain. Ovens, stoves and grills are all able to function quite well while the dishwasher is running.