It's been quite some time since fans have seen Giada De Laurentiis pictured with her former husband Todd Thompson. But, of course, De Laurentiis will do anything for her daughter, Jade.

On Wednesday, the celebrity chef and frequent TODAY Show guest posted a sweet family photo including Thompson and their daughter — all reunited to mark a special milestone for Jade.

"Happy graduation Jadey!! #mommymoments #soproud," De Laurentiis wrote. Sandwiched between her favorite 11-year-old and fashion designer ex, the Food Network star is grinning from ear to ear in the photo.

Since De Laurentiis posted the photo, many of her fans are commending her and Thompson for coming together to support their daughter, despite having divorced five years ago.

Giada De Laurentiis and Todd Thompson with daughter Jade in 2014. Getty Images

"i [sic] wish my parents were like this!! they couldn’t even take a picture together with me for my graduation!! so glad jade has positive parental role models in her life," one person wrote.

"Yay for parents who can get along and support their child with a united front, despite their differences! Props to you both," another said.

In March 2018, both parents came together to celebrate Jade's 10th birthday at a Benihana restaurant.

For Jade's birthday this year, De Laurentiis posted a heartwarming throwback photo ... and it was just sweet enough to make followers tear up.

Before they split in 2014, De Laurentiis and Thompson were together for 25 years and have since been seen sharing co-parenting duties over the years.

"We live a stone’s throw away from each other, like five minutes, which has really helped keep Jade stable and just keep her environment as similar as possible at both places,” the celebrity chef told People in 2017.

She continued, “Getting along with my ex-husband really helps, as well. We’re supportive of each other and, in turn, supportive of Jade."