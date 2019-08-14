Like mother, like daughter!

Chrissy Teigen just shared the most adorable throwback photo of herself, and fans think she looks just like her daughter Luna, 3.

The 33-year-old posted the sweet shot on Twitter, captioning it "excuse my beauty." In the printed photo, the television personality rocks an awesome '80s hairstyle, complete with baby bangs and enviable long curls.

One thing is clear: Even as a child, the former model knew how to pose for the camera.

excuse my beauty pic.twitter.com/E9lvGyPiaS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 14, 2019

Many fans couldn't help but notice Teigen's throwback photo bears a striking resemblance to her eldest child. Twitter user @davinarenee71 wrote "Luna with a 80s perm!!" while @sierramtee said Teigen was "Luna's twin."

Plenty of Twitter users could relate to Teigen's totally '80s hairstyle, and @megandfigueroa commented, "I can tell you and I are the same age because I was definitely forced in that hair style as well."

Some fans even thought the young Teigen looked a lot like actress and singer Zendaya. "Excited for you and Zendaya to play sisters in a road trip comedy," @Toddmasterson wrote.

A few people even noticed multiple generations of resemblance in the photo. "Awww, I see both ur mom & Luna in this pic," @reikepedia wrote.

It's not the first time Teigen has drawn comparisons to her mom. Earlier this summer, Vilailuck Teigen took to Instagram to challenge her daughter to a fun fashion face-off, and fans quickly agreed that both mother and daughter looked great.

Luna might look like a miniature Teigen, but her 1-year-old son, Miles, definitely takes after dad John Legend.

Her caption in this Instagram says it all:

Talk about good genes, right?