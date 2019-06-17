Chrissy Teigen obviously loves to cook and has spent plenty of time in the kitchen. But a quirky new video showing a new way to peel garlic at a rapid pace had her totally stunned — and the rest of Twitter was shook, too!

On Monday, the cookbook author, mom and vivacious social media personality retweeted a video of someone peeling garlic. Well, the garlic isn't really being peeled so much as being plucked straight from the bulb, peel-less and ready for mincing, crushing or eating whole (we're not judging all the garlic lovers out there ... or their breath).

Along with the video, Teigen simply wrote: "WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT."

The tweeter who originally posted the video wrote, "As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!"

Many of Teigen's followers were equally as shocked by the demo as the model.

Some couldn't wait to try it out themselves.

I am skipping work today to peel garlic. — Introverted Social Butterfly 🦋 (@PNW_Rebel) June 17, 2019

Some really did try it out ... but with unsuccessful results.

We have tried it in our office and it DOES NOT WORK — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) June 17, 2019

Still, others said it worked like a charm.

it does I just tried it. mind blown. — Very Legal and Very Cool Elayne (@chatelainedc) June 17, 2019

One person compared it to the pineapple-eating hack that went viral after "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey posted it to her Instagram. He was dubious, clearly.

This feels like that pineapple vid. No way it’s this easy! — Lucas Eilish Chalamet (@LucasPattan) June 17, 2019

Others, however, were less enthused about the methodology and thought it looked dangerous.

This is just begging me to slice my hand open — Doha Madani (@DohaMadani) June 17, 2019

The jabbing technique the person uses to peel the garlic is reminiscent of the incorrect cutting method that has landed people in the hospital with the dreaded "avocado hand." If a lot of novice cooks decide to try it out soon, there might just be a new wave of "garlic bulb hands" sweeping the nation.

Upon testing out the method, Frank Proto, director of culinary operations at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE), told TODAY Food that "it does work and it's one of the best hacks I’ve seen lately! I would probably only use it when I am going to use the garlic that day, though, because you are piercing it and it will start to oxidize." Garlic that's exposed to air will get dry and turn brown.

Proto did advise that this technique should not be used by new cooks or those uncomfortable wielding a sharp knife.

"It doesn’t take a ton of pressure to get the clove out, so I don’t see slipping as too much of a problem," he said, before adding, "Maybe inserting the knife too far and stabbing yourself could be."

So, unless those enjoying garlicky cuisine are well versed at using a paring knife for a variety of tasks, this hack could be a recipe for disaster. PSA: Martha Stewart peels whole garlic bulbs just as efficiently with no knife at all!

Sorry, Teigen fans, we might just be Team Martha for this one.