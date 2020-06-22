3 quick and easy homemade sauces perfect for any pasta

Preparing a quick and easy dinner with pantry staples doesn't mean it has to be bland or boring. Chef Stefano Secchi of Rezdôra restaurant in New York City is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite pasta sauce recipes that will make even the speediest weeknight meal feel special: no-cook tomato pesto, pasta with peas and fresh ricotta and a briny puttanesca sauce.

This is such a great way to use really nice frozen peas for springtime. The simplicity of the dish, the rich ricotta and cracked black pepper always blows me away. This recipe proves that frozen peas that can be really, really good if done correctly.

I love this recipe because it's so simple yet so satisfying. It's full of fresh tomatoes, garlic, toasted almonds and Parmigiano. It's delicious and different, and very Italian.

This is a flavor-bomb most reminiscent of Southern Italy that I crave all the time. The combination becomes addictive. I've even been known to use leftover sauce for my eggs in the morning as well.

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these: