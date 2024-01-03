15-minute dinner: Tandoori-style chicken and unstuffed cabbage

Cookbook author, novelist and TV host Ali Rosen is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her go-to quick and easy dinner recipes from her new cookbook, "15 Minute Meals: Truly Quick Recipes that Don’t Taste like Shortcuts." She shows us how to make a deconstructed stuffed cabbage dish and a tandoori-style, turmeric- and yogurt-marinated chicken with cashews and cucumbers.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I lived in India for a year, and one of the dishes I came away obsessed with was tandoori chicken. The tang of yogurt, citrus and spices is unbeatable — and a great base, even if you don't have your own tandoor oven. This recipe uses chicken thighs, since they have the most flavor.

No matter what else is on a menu, my husband will always order a stuffed cabbage if he sees it. There's something perfectly comforting about the silky heft of cabbage melding with the heartiness of meat and aided by the acidity of tomatoes. But you don't need a day of slow braising to get the same sensation. Cut the cabbage into pieces, use ground meat (I am partial to pork, but you can easily sub in beef), and add a zing with cider vinegar — you'll be all set for cold days in a matter of minutes.

