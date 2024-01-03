IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

15-minute dinner: Tandoori-style chicken and unstuffed cabbage

Make warming weeknight meals in minutes with Ali Rosen's shortcut recipes.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ali Rosen

Cookbook author, novelist and TV host Ali Rosen is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her go-to quick and easy dinner recipes from her new cookbook, "15 Minute Meals: Truly Quick Recipes that Don’t Taste like Shortcuts." She shows us how to make a deconstructed stuffed cabbage dish and a tandoori-style, turmeric- and yogurt-marinated chicken with cashews and cucumbers.

Turmeric-Yogurt Chicken with Cashews and Cucumber
Noah Fecks

Get The Recipe

Ali Rosen

I lived in India for a year, and one of the dishes I came away obsessed with was tandoori chicken. The tang of yogurt, citrus and spices is unbeatable — and a great base, even if you don't have your own tandoor oven. This recipe uses chicken thighs, since they have the most flavor.

Stuffed Cabbage without the Stuffing
Noah Fecks

Get The Recipe

Ali Rosen

No matter what else is on a menu, my husband will always order a stuffed cabbage if he sees it. There's something perfectly comforting about the silky heft of cabbage melding with the heartiness of meat and aided by the acidity of tomatoes. But you don't need a day of slow braising to get the same sensation. Cut the cabbage into pieces, use ground meat (I am partial to pork, but you can easily sub in beef), and add a zing with cider vinegar — you'll be all set for cold days in a matter of minutes.

Ali Rosen

Ali Rosen is the Emmy and James Beard Award-nominated host of "Potluck with Ali Rosen" on NYC Life. She is the author of the cookbook "Bring It!" and the upcoming "Modern Freezer Meals." She has been featured on TODAY, Dr. Oz and NPR's All Things Considered and has written for publications including The Washington Post, Bon Appetit and New York Magazine. She is originally from Charleston, South Carolina but now lives in New York City.