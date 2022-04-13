TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created this recipe. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Ingredients
- 1 cup basil
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup almonds
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 pound rigatoni or another short pasta
Chef notes
Pesto is a pretty common sauce, but this version will knock your socks off! Nutty almonds, bright lemon and zesty mustard give this simple sauce serious depth of flavor and palate-pleasing texture.
Swap option: You can swap out the almonds for walnuts. Or, omit the nuts entirely to make it nut-allergy friendly.
Preparation1.
Put the basil, lemon juice, garlic, oil, mustard, Parmesan, almonds, and salt and pepper to taste in a blender, and process until smooth.2.
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions (about 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente).3.
Drain the pasta and toss with the sauce to coat evenly.
