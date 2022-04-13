IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pesto Vinaigrette Pasta

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(32)
Ali Rosen's Pesto Vinaigrette Pasta
Tyler Essary / TODAY

Ali Rosen
Ingredients

  • 1 cup basil
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup almonds
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 pound rigatoni or another short pasta

Chef notes

Pesto is a pretty common sauce, but this version will knock your socks off! Nutty almonds, bright lemon and zesty mustard give this simple sauce serious depth of flavor and palate-pleasing texture.

Swap option: You can swap out the almonds for walnuts. Or, omit the nuts entirely to make it nut-allergy friendly.

Preparation

1.

Put the basil, lemon juice, garlic, oil, mustard, Parmesan, almonds, and salt and pepper to taste in a blender, and process until smooth.

2.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions (about 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente).

3.

Drain the pasta and toss with the sauce to coat evenly.

