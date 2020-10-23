Craving something comforting? Here are our 10 best acorn squash recipes

10 years of Steals and Deals: Up to 87% off Color Wow, hair dryers and more!

By Erica Chayes Wida

Pumpkin gets all the spotlight during autumn, but the acorn squash is not to be overshadowed.

There's so much to love about acorn squash: It's easy to cook, has a long shelf life, can be halved and roasted in advance for easy make-ahead dishes and has a fragrant, naturally sweet, versatile flavor that can serve as a canvas for a myriad of dishes. Whether you eat it for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, as a side dish, appetizer or entrée, it's sure to hit the spot.

For the folks who have only ever baked acorn squash on its own with a sprinkle of salt or seasoning, these recipes will open your eyes to the possibilities of the mighty squash. Learn how to whip up stuffed acorn squash in the oven, turn it into a creamy soup or add heft to salads.

Ina Garten's Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash
Ina Garten

"When I was growing up, my mother served a lot of canned vegetables, but the one thing she always made from scratch was acorn squash, which she roasted with butter and maple syrup," Ina Garten told. TODAY Food.

Her simple, straightforward recipe is easy to make. As it roasts, the little bowl where the seeds have been scooped out fills with a big puddle of melted butter and sweet syrup. It's irresistible!

Roasted Acorn Squash with Maple Syrup and Cinnamon
Ed Brown

One of the best things about squash is that it doesn't need a ton of fancy ingredients to make it shine. This recipe uses warm fall spices like cinnamon and allspice, with a hint of cayenne for a kick to make bring out the squash's vibrant flavor.

Acorn Squash with Brown Butter and Honey
Camila Alves

Take a break from butternut and try mashed acorn squash with garlic and sweet potatoes for any fall feast. It's sweetened with some honey, which balances out the savory mash beautifully.

Roasted Acorn Squash with Harissa-Citrus Dressing and Mint
Gail Simmons

This salad is earthy, bright, a little spicy and totally delicious, all thanks to the unique harissa-citrus dressing, creamy mozzarella and refreshing mint garnish.

Guy Fieri's Stuffed Acorn Squash
Guy Fieri

Stuffed squash is one of those great "kitchen sink" dishes that allows you to repurpose all kinds of leftovers without anyone being the wiser. They're so easy to halve and bake ahead of time and pop back in the oven when you have a few rounds of leftovers with which to stuff them. An aioli like the one here adds an creamy-spicy kick.

Stuffed Acorn Squash with Mixed Grains, Apples and Chorizo
Roze Traore

This recipe is really versatile because you can make it for meat-lovers or vegans alike (all at the same time). Feel free to stuff half the squash with chorizo and the other half with vegan sausage to please all your family members or guests.

Bibb Lettuce and Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Feta and Walnuts
Roze Traore

A nourishing yet light salad, this easy side or main dish has protein-rich nuts, nutritious squash and a piquant vinaigrette that gently coats the tender greens.

Roasted Squash and Burrata Salad with Pumpkin Seed Salsa Verde
Ryan Hardy

The cool, creaminess of burrata cheese pairs perfectly with winter squashes like acorn or kabocha. Chef Ryan Hardy adds some Italian flavor to it with browned butter, balsamic vinegar and pumpkin seed salsa verde.

Acorn Squash Soup with Parmesan and Herb Croutons
Roze Traore

What acorn squash recipe roundup would be complete without a luscious soup? It's so comforting, impressive and only takes five minutes to prep (and 30 minutes to hit the table!).

Roasted Winter Squash
Lidia Bastianich

Squash is one of those colorful, delicious side dishes that can hit the table in October and stay there through the winter months. It's seasonal, fragrant and easy to make. By roasting the squash, it is transformed, becoming the centerpiece rather than a side dish.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.