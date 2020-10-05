Winter is coming … but seasonal squash is already here! While the summer brings its own tasty types of squash, it just can't compare to the wide variety of the cooler months. Autumn brings a bounty of acorn, spaghetti, butternut, delicata, kabocha and, of course, pumpkin squashes. Chef Roze Traore is making the most of fall's plentiful produce with three delicious acorn squash recipes to enjoy all week long: stuffed squash stuffed with chorizo, squash salad with walnuts and squash soup with herbed croutons.

This recipe is really versatile because you can make it for meat lovers or vegans alike (all at the same time). Feel free to stuff half the squash with chorizo and the other half with vegan sausage to please all your family members or guests!

This salad is a great accompaniment to chicken, fish or any fall meal, be it lunch or dinner. It is fast, fresh and full of flavor.

This recipe just tastes and feels like fall to me. It's so comforting, easy to make and impressive to serve to guests because the flavors are far bolder than the 30 minutes cook/prep time should allow.

