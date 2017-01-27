Love is in the air and Valentine's Day is right around the corner.
Whether your plans include a romantic dinner with that special someone or a fun night out with friends, Jené Luciani, author of "The Bra Book 2nd Edition", has tips, tricks and outfit ideas to get you ready and out the door in just a few minutes.
How to dress for your Valentine's Day date in 30 seconds
Boho with an edge
The secret to pulling off this chic boho look all has to do with the bodysuit. This throwback wardrobe staple is back in style, and it's so much easier than worrying about having to tuck in a shirt. Luciani paired it with vegan leather leggings, a shawl, a long necklace and pumps matching the shawl to pull the whole outfit together. Then, style your hair in loose waves and keep your makeup soft and simple with a bold, smoky eye.
Tie Front Bodysuit, $28, Abercrombie & Fitch
Sweet and Spicy Black Vegan Leather Leggings, $48, Lulus
Coral and Burgundy Prayer Shawl Kimono, $30, Cost Plus World Market
A little bit of sparkle
Headed out on the town? It's time to get your shine on. Go for a shimmery skirt and build your outfit around it. Luciani recommends picking a skirt with a high waist to create an hourglass shape. Pair it with a basic top with some added sparkles and tall boots. Complete the look with wavy hair and bold makeup, like red lips or metallic eyes.
Gold Stud Pleated Tank, $25, Avenue
Worthington Pencil Skirt, $30, JCPenney
Cropped Faux Leather Zip Up Jacket with Mesh Inserts, $25, Rainbow
Davina Studded Harnass Tall Boot, $25, Avenue
Classically chic
There's nothing like a red dress for Valentine's Day, and a red shift with a little bling is the easiest way to go for a romantic evening. Add a cape with fur details and some red and black pumps. For your hair, try tying it into a low ponytail and keep your makeup polished and sophisticated.
Liz Claiborne Sleeveless Sheath Dress, $42, JCPenney
Mixit Fleece Wrap with Fur Collar, $45, JCPenney
Daya by Zendaya Atmore II Red and Wine Patent Ombre Pumps, $89, Lulus
Dressed up in denim
If your plans include a more casual evening, grab your favorite pair of skinny jeans and wear them with a black tank and cold shoulder blazer. Accessorize layered necklaces and rock some black wedges to add a little height. Wear your hair in a ponytail — to show off the details of the blazer — and keep your makeup natural.
Low-rise Skinny Jeans, $50, Hollister
Magic Moments Black Blazer, $38, Lulus
Stephania Stanley
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Makeup artist Lauren Cosenza shares her expertise on nailing the ever-elusive "no makeup" beauty look.
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Start simple -
Apply a sheer layer of MAC Face + Body Foundation, or any other non-heavy, non-cakey formula.Photo: Stephania Stanley, Makeup: Lauren Cosenza
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Layer lightly -
Pro tip: Emulsify (in other words, diffuse) the product using your fingertips and press it in with the brush for a second-skin finish.Stephania Stanley
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Fill in brows -
Anchor the face by filling in brows with a brow gel. We used Ecobrow.Stephania Stanley
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Dust a bit of shadow -
Sweep on a wash of natural, soft brown shadow over eyelids.Stephania Stanley
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Love your lashes -
Gently define lashes with a round wand (to ensure you reach every lash).Stephania Stanley
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Nothing but nude -
Paint lips with a light pink or nearly nude color. We tried NYX Matte Lipstick in Nude.Stephania Stanley
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Look at you, natural beauty!Stephania Stanley
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
Who's ready for a weekend upstate or a hike?Stephania Stanely
'No makeup' makeup to try this Valentine's Day
This may just be your new everyday look.Stephania Stanley