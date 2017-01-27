share tweet pin email

Love is in the air and Valentine's Day is right around the corner.

Whether your plans include a romantic dinner with that special someone or a fun night out with friends, Jené Luciani, author of "The Bra Book 2nd Edition", has tips, tricks and outfit ideas to get you ready and out the door in just a few minutes.

Boho with an edge

The secret to pulling off this chic boho look all has to do with the bodysuit. This throwback wardrobe staple is back in style, and it's so much easier than worrying about having to tuck in a shirt. Luciani paired it with vegan leather leggings, a shawl, a long necklace and pumps matching the shawl to pull the whole outfit together. Then, style your hair in loose waves and keep your makeup soft and simple with a bold, smoky eye.

Tie Front Bodysuit, $28, Abercrombie & Fitch

Sweet and Spicy Black Vegan Leather Leggings, $48, Lulus

Coral and Burgundy Prayer Shawl Kimono, $30, Cost Plus World Market

A little bit of sparkle

Headed out on the town? It's time to get your shine on. Go for a shimmery skirt and build your outfit around it. Luciani recommends picking a skirt with a high waist to create an hourglass shape. Pair it with a basic top with some added sparkles and tall boots. Complete the look with wavy hair and bold makeup, like red lips or metallic eyes.

Gold Stud Pleated Tank, $25, Avenue

Worthington Pencil Skirt, $30, JCPenney

Cropped Faux Leather Zip Up Jacket with Mesh Inserts, $25, Rainbow

Davina Studded Harnass Tall Boot, $25, Avenue

Classically chic

There's nothing like a red dress for Valentine's Day, and a red shift with a little bling is the easiest way to go for a romantic evening. Add a cape with fur details and some red and black pumps. For your hair, try tying it into a low ponytail and keep your makeup polished and sophisticated.

Liz Claiborne Sleeveless Sheath Dress, $42, JCPenney

Mixit Fleece Wrap with Fur Collar, $45, JCPenney

Daya by Zendaya Atmore II Red and Wine Patent Ombre Pumps, $89, Lulus

Dressed up in denim

If your plans include a more casual evening, grab your favorite pair of skinny jeans and wear them with a black tank and cold shoulder blazer. Accessorize layered necklaces and rock some black wedges to add a little height. Wear your hair in a ponytail — to show off the details of the blazer — and keep your makeup natural.

Low-rise Skinny Jeans, $50, Hollister

Magic Moments Black Blazer, $38, Lulus

