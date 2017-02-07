share tweet pin email

There's just one week left until Valentine's Day, which means it's time to get all of the special someones in your life a little something.

Whether the gift is for your little one, your best friend or your life partner, lifestyle expert Amy Goodman has creative and unique ideas that are sure to be a hit.

For the kids:

Whether your littlest Valentine is into arts and crafts or just has a serious sweet tooth, these creative gift ideas are approved for kids of all ages.

1. Raspberry Heart T-Shirt Kit, starting at $25, Chalk of the Town

Chalk of the Town

2. Iron-on Patches, $8, H&M

H&M

3. Love Hearts Beading Set, $14, Papyrus

Papyrus

4. In My Heart Book, $17, Papyrus

Papyrus

5. Love You Like Xo, $63, Mouth

Mouth

6. My Little Valentine, $40, Mouth

Mouth

For a new flame:

If you just started dating, these gifts are the fun and quirky way to tell someone they're special this Valentine's Day.

7. 20 Hand-Dipped Ombre Cherries, $30, Shari's Berries

Shari's Berries

8. Money on Honey, $17, Droga Chocolates

Droga Chocolates

9. Heartfelt Set of 2, $68, Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani

10. Cupid's Arrow Wrap, $48, Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani

11. Design Your Own Watch, starting at $42, Modify

Modify

12. Heartstagram Framing, $39, Framebridge

Framebridge

For your longtime love:

If you've been together for as long as you can remember, Valentine's Day is a perfect time to show how much you still care. From roses that last a full year (yes, really!) to an ice cream maker, there are lots of creative ideas, thoughtful ideas.

13. Lé Mini Square, $79, Venus et Fleur

Venus et Fleur

14. Sweet Spot Ice Cream Maker, $50, Chef'n

Chef'n

15. Viking Steakhouse Style 6-Piece Steak Knife Set, $100, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

16. (Product) Red Pearls Stretch Classic PJ Set, $79, BedHead Pajamas

BedHead Pajamas

17. (Product) Red Pearls Stretch Henley and Pant Set, $79, BedHead Pajamas

BedHead Pajamas

