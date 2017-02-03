share tweet pin email

Setting romance aside, one of the best ways to spend Valentine’s Day is to celebrate the idea of love with your kids. Start the day with an adorable, heart-themed present and encourage your little ones to spread the love. Selecting a special trinket for your child is always a joy, and here are some of our favorites.

Baby

1. BabyLit Valentine Set, $60, juniperbooks.com

Juniper Books

Build your baby’s library with this beautiful set of timeless tales reimagined as educational tools.

2. Heart Hat, $34, oeufnyc.com

Oeuf

Wool heart patches provide extra warmth for baby’s ears.

3. Angel Dear Pair and a Spare 3 Piece Blanket Set, $37, amazon.com

Amazon

An adorable “lovey” is sure to offer comfort for your little one. Note: The feeling of "security" comes with knowing you have two backups on hand.

4. Bannor Toys Heart Shaped Wooden Rattle, $20, etsy.com

Bannor Toys

This rattle-meets-teether is soothing and sophisticated. Personalize yours for an extra special touch.

5. Globe Trotters Paris Cloth Block, $25, barneys.com

Barneys.com

Share your love of travel with this adorable block that's soft to the touch.

Toddler

6. Plastic Heart Outline Clip, $5, helloshiso.com

https://helloshiso.com/products/plastic-heart-outline-clip?variant=22174678661

Let your love literally go to their heads with these heart-shaped hair clips.

7. Heart Memory Game, $30, pinholepress.com

Pinhole Press

Playing this personalized version of Concentration will help create wonderful new memories for you and your tot.

8. Kids Pajama Set Hearts, $65, robertarollerrabbit.com

Roberta Roller Rabbit

Sweet dreams are pretty much unavoidable with these darling PJs.

9. Sparkling Heart Sunglasses, $12, gap.com

Gap

Budding movie stars and mini fashionistas will adore these sparkly shades.

10. When an Elephant Falls in Love by Davide Cali, $15, chroniclebooks.com

Chronicle Books

Reading together about a quest for connection will automatically strengthen yours.

Girls and boys

11. Story Box: Create Your Own Fairy Tales by Anne Laval, $15, laurenceking.com

Laurence King

The journey towards “happily ever after” isn’t always easy — but with this game, it’s sure to be fun and creative.

12. Heart Pocket Jersey Dress, $39, bodenusa.com

Boden

Spots and stripes are totally chic while the heart pockets add a touch of kid-friendly whimsy.

13. Sweet Tote Stencil Kit, $25, yellowowlworkshop.com

Yellow Owl

This DIY tote is crafty, practical, and perfect for Valentine’s Day.

14. Chronicle Books Cupcake Bag Tag, $10, barneys.com

Barneys New York

Something “sweet” for their book-filled backpack.

15. Ban.do Compliment Pencils, $10, bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdales

Building up your little one’s confidence is an amazing way to show your love.

Pre-teen

16. Emoji Sticker Sheet Set, $12, urbanoutfitters.com

Urban Outfitters

Self-expression without the social media filters is a win for the parents and still fun for older kids.

17. Venessa Arizaga Love Bracelet, $75, shopbop.com

Shopbop

A pretty piece of jewelry with a message that’s appropriate for all ages.

18. Pink Heart Face Trinket Dish, $5, papersource.com

Paper Source

A cheeky way to encourage organization while spreading some love.

19. Wildfox Love at First Sight Eye Mask, $48, shopbop.com

Shopbop

Tired eyes just got a little love-shaped relief. Mom may even want a matching one!

20. Seedling Design Your Own Headphones, $30, amazon.com

Amazon

A must for music and art lovers alike, this gift fosters creativity and certainly comes from a place of love.

21. Rodin Lip Balm Ring, $15, nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

A fun way for budding beauty junkies to combine an interest in jewelry and makeup.