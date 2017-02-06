share tweet pin email

Are you wondering what your Valentine really wants? Here are the Valentine's Day ideas that you need now.

Matt Bean, Men's Health editor-in-chief, and I (Chassie Post) stopped by TODAY Monday to discuss the quest for the perfect gift with Kathie Lee and Hoda. We're sharing our findings below along with loads of extra ideas for everyone on your list.

Valentine's Day ideas for her:

1. Personalized Anniversary Date and Initial Bangle Bracelets, $23, Tom Design Shop

Tom Design Shop

Jewelry is a no-brainer when it comes to the ladies! What woman wouldn’t want these sweet, personalized bracelets featuring your anniversary date?

You can even add a bangle with your betrothed’s initials with these handmade designs by Tom Design Shop, a business run by husband-and-wife team Debbie and Mark.

2. Personalized Lockets, $32, Tom Design Shop

Tom Design Shop

Also from Tom Design Shop — personalized lockets!

Precious and sentimental, they're a beautiful reminder of your Valentine that you can wear everyday.

3. Shoe Clips, starting at $10.95, Absolutely Audrey

Absolutely Audrey

Shoe Clips, $20, Aldo

Aldo

What do women really want? How about jewelry for their shoes!

These genius shoe clips from Absolutely Audrey and Aldo are like earrings for your shoes.

Add them on her favorite pumps for a total transformation. It’s like a new shoe for every day of the week for just a few dollars.

4. For mom: Ultra Faux Fur Russian Ushanka Hat, starting at $12, Restoration Hardware

Restoration Hardware

For baby: Luxe Faux Fur Pom-Pom Bunting $34, RH Baby & Child

RH Baby & Child

Give the gift of mommy-and-me glamour with a little (or a lot!) of faux fur.

From faux fur hats, scarves, muffs and wine bags for mom to buntings, hats, heart-shaped pillows and throws for baby, these make cozy gifts for all your gals!

5. Custom Cookie Cutter, $24.99, Unique Cookie Cutters

UniqueCookieCutters.com

Thanks to these custom couple cookie cutters, you and your Valentine can commemorate your love in the form of a cookie.

Just email an image to Unique Cookie Cutters and they'll take care of the rest. You will be snacking on your likeness in no time!

6. Chic Sketch Custom Sketch, $9.99, Chic Sketch

Chic Sketch

With the Chic Sketch app, you can turn a photo of you and your gals into a fabulous original sketch, which is perfect for "Galentine's Day."

Free to download, simply upload your fave photos and for $9.99 your giftee gets a sketch from a talented fashion illustrator.

Gift via text, email, social media, you-name-it. Or print your sketch and frame to enjoy in real life.

7. Love U Beanie Kit, $58.50, Wool and the Gang

Wool and the Gang

Give your Valentine the gift of chilling out in the form of a DIY knit kit.

Meditative crafts like knitting are a big trend in 2017 and this little “Heart You” beanie kit couldn’t spell your feeling out any more clearly.

8. Devi Cuff, $88, Sam DuPont

Sam DuPont

Watch out, Wonder Woman! These hand-beaded cuffs by Sam DuPont make your magic cuffs look, well, plain.

A real statement in head-turning patterns and bold color, your Valentine will go nuts for these chic bracelets.

9. Stuffed Weiner Dog, $28, Amazon

Amazon.com

This stuffed Weiner dog is handmade by Friends of Socktopus, a maker of plush animals and pillows in Washington State.

10. Laura Stripe Legging, $48 and $88, K-Deer

@K.Deer Instagram

For a perfect mommy-and-me Valentine's Day gift, look no further than these adorable matching leggings!

With celeb fans like Naomi Campbell, Brooke Burke Charvet and Jordin Sparks, you will be in good company in your stand-out pink stripes!

11. Love Zip Up Wristlet, $25, Express

Express

Let this cheeky wristlet amp up your V-Day date-night look. Love!

12. Ruffle Cold Shoulder Top by Marled, $78, Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale's

No one is getting the cold shoulder in this flirty top! Kisses and ruffles bring the Valentine vibe to every day of the week.

13. You’re Bear-y Cute Valentine’s Day 2017 Filled Pink Gummy Bear, $25, Dylan's Candy Bar

DylansCandyBar.com

Bear-y cute is an understatement! Your fave gummy bears are now available inside a gummy bear. What a sweet treat!

14. Bloom That Bouquets, starting at $49, Bloom That

Bloom That

“You’ve been bloomed!” That’s right, these fresh-cut stems arrive in a chic, little burlap-wrapped bouquet. A new take on the classic that will leave your Valentine swooning.

15. Custom Valentine, starting at $65, Minted

Minted.com

If you didn’t get around to sending a holiday card this year, you've got another shot with a personalized Valentine's Day card.

I am loving these heart-shaped cards, which are ready for your favorite photo.

16. Adult Unicorn Onesie, $12, Walmart

Walmart

When in doubt, give her an adult onesie! This must-haves take lounging to the next level.

17. Packing Cube Trio, $55, Paravel

Paravel

This snappy red leather trio of packing cubes from Paravel, a luxury travel goods line, will thrill your jet-setting Valentine.

18. Meh Valentine Tee, $21, Etsy

Sometimes, when Valentine’s Day rolls around, we feel a little "meh." Express yourself with this clever baseball style T-shirt.

19. Accessories by Gaia, starting at $48, Gaia

gaiaforwomen.com

Gaia for Women is a very special company based in Dallas.

Their beautiful accessories are handmade by talented refugee artisans who, as the good folks at Gaia say, "are rebuilding their lives through meaningful work that pays a living wage here in the U.S."

A wonderful gift that gives back; what could be better?

20. Stressy K Pumps, $80, Aldo Shoes, $80

AldoShoes.com

Lip prints make everything look cuter, and we can't get enough of these kiss-covered pumps!

Valentine's Day ideas for him:

21. No. 209 Gin, $59.99, Distillery 209

Distillery 209

There is more than meets the eye with these attractively bottled gins from San Francisco’s Distillery 209. They are actually "cross distilled," a popular trend in the wine and spirits world, which means that this new line of barrel reserve gin was aged in wine barrels of three different varieties. The result is delicious!

22. Southern Belle Red Blend, $29, Grateful Palate

Grateful Palate

This rich red wine is also "cross distilled." Aged in barrels that formerly held Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, Southern Belle Red Blend boasts a “discrete bourbon influence” he's sure to appreciate.

23. Wacaco Minpresso GR, $59.95, Minipresso

Wacaco

Get ready, espresso lovers! You can now have your favorite shot on-the-go with the Minipresso portable espresso machine. Weighing in at under a pound and 7 inches long, this little stroke of genius will become his caffeine companion, keeping you expertly caffeinated wherever he may roam.

24. Mack Weldon Gift Packs, starting at $58, Mack Weldon

Mack Weldon

Mack Weldon gift sets are the gifts that keep on giving! These next level basics — think perfect underwear, socks and shirts — will wow your man and have him thanking you every time he puts them on. From fabric to fit and everything in between, this company pours over every detail so you don’t have to.

25. New England Patriots Super Bowl Champions '47 Clean Up, $25, The '47

'47

Did your team just win the Super Bowl? Then '47 can help you celebrate and show your team spirit with its top-quality, licensed sports headwear and apparel. Whether it's the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, NBA or your favorite college team, the '47 has the perfect gift for your sports-obsessed Valentine.

26. Men’s Red Adidas Gazelle Sneakers, $80, Bloomingdales

Bloomingdales.com

These pumped up kicks are ready to roll! Red suede Adidas Gazelle sneakers have a lot to say and it’s all good.

27. No-Tie Denim Apron, $60, Amazon

Amazon

Channel your favorite “Top Chef” bad boy with this decidedly downtown and rugged denim apron. Your Valentine may or may not have the tattoos, but he can still look cool while showing off his skills in the kitchen. And who knows, there may even be a V-Day dinner in it for you, too.

28.Williams Sonoma Wine Chilling Wands, Set of two, $39.95, Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma.com

Chill your wine in no time! These wine chilling wands will cool your wine to the perfect temperature.

Simply pre-chill the wands in your freezer and place them in your wine glass. It chills your glass up to 20 times faster than a refrigerator chills your bottle.

29. Tie the Knot Limited Edition Bow Tie by Joanna Coles, $25, The Tie Bar

The Tie Bar

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's and husband Justin Mikita’s non-profit advocacy group, Tie The Knot, has joined forces with The Tie Bar to launch a line of limited edition bow ties. Launching Monday, this sassy style was designed by the ever-chic Joanna Coles, Hearst Magazines’ chief content officer and star of the soon to debut E! series "So Cosmo."

30. Bourbon Infused Coffee, $20, Uncommon Goods

UncommonGoods.com

What’s better than 100 percent Arabica beans? Arabica beans infused with bourbon. Coffee time just got a whole lot more fun.

31. "I Pick You” Guitar Pick, $21, Etsy

Etsy.com

For your music man (or woman), this pick says it all! Choose from copper, brass, bronze or nickel.

32. Smart Theater Virtual Reality Headset, $20, JCPenney

JCPenney.com

Your virtual Valentine will thank you!

Valentine's Day ideas for the kids:

33. Markable and Erasable Chalkboard T-Shirts, starting at $30, Chalk of the Town

Chalk of the Town

Whose ready to have some Valentine's Day fun? With these T-shirts, your kiddos can mark, draw and erase ... and start all over again. Yay!

34. Valentines Special Mermaid Mini Heart Fidget Pillow, $7.99, Jane

Jane.com

This is a perfect (and festive!) way to keep the little ones entertained at dinner, in the car or anywhere else.

The reversible sequins allows them to create loads of fun designs while keeping those little hands busy and out of trouble.

35. Meddy Teddy, $34.94, Meddy Teddy

MeddyTeddy.com

The Meddy Teddy is a cute and cuddly guide to teaching your little Valentine about yoga and meditation. Meddy is "100 percent yoga pose-able," meaning he can adorably demonstrate poses for kids to follow along.

36. Ice Cream Baby, $48, Uncommon Goods

UncommonGoods.com

Last season, we saw the burrito swaddle take the baby world by storm. This Feb. 14, give your precious little one a swaddle that’s extra sweet!

37. "Loved" Heart Graphic Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby, $14.95, Old Navy

Adorable PJs let the little ones know just how much they are loved.

Perfect for snuggling and just looking plain cute in.

Valentine's Day ides for anyone!

38. Chai Really Like You Tea, $14.95, Paper Source

PaperSource.com

Chai really like you, chai really do!

The tea lover in your life will love you for gifting them with this delicious tea.

39. Online Meditation Class, $12.99 per month, Unplug Meditation

Unplug Meditation

Give the gift of mindfulness, rejuvenation and relaxation with an online meditation class from the famed Unplug Meditation Studio in Los Angeles.

Unplug makes meditation easy and accessible to all. Whether a beginner or experienced meditator, there’s an online class that is perfect you.

40. Chuao Aphrodisiac Heart Chocolate Collection, $31.95, Chuao Chocolatier

chuaochocolatier.com

Why not get your Valentine’s Day party for two started with these decadent aphrodisiac bonbons?

With ingredients like dark chocolate, fresh rosemary, passion fruit, fresh mint and more, these treats will instantly set the mood.

41. Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) Umbrella All-over Arrow Color Changing Umbrella, $39.95, ShopSU2C.org

Shopsu2c.org

When you purchase this cool SU2C umbrella, you are also helping to fund vital cancer research.

This umbrella is emblazoned with the SU2C logo arrows, but that’s not all! It actually changes color from black, grey and white to vibrant red, orange and yellow when it gets wet!

42. Notti Valentine Medium Triple Stack, $30, Notti Toffee

Notti Toffee

Get Notti this V-Day with the divine toffee made from a family recipe in Allegheny County, North Carolina.

There are lots of treats to love — from cheese bits to pretzels to cookies to their specialty toffee!

43. Jewel Garden, $38, Lula's Garden

Lula's Garden

Instead of flowers, why not try trendy succulents this year?

They live long after Valentine's Day is over and are no fuss to maintain. They only need to be watered every 7–10 days, and only a few drops at that!

These succulents from Lula’s Garden come in a trio and are ready to display in a simple and chic gift box.

44. Letters to the Love of My Life "Read Me When Box", $16.99, Always Fits

Always Fits

Who doesn’t want to receive love letters on the regular? This gift makes it easy!

“The Read Me When Box" provides pre-written, fill-in-the-blank letters to read right now as well as in the future. There are eight occasions included, ranging from “Read Me When You’ve Had a Bad Day” to “Read Me When You are Mad at Me."

45. Anonymous Flirt Cookie Gift, $28, Dancing Deer

Dancing Deer

This sweet box of heart-shaped shortbread cookies can be sent anonymously to your Valentine. And whether you choose to reveal yourself or not, your giftee will delight in the deliciousness of these yummy treats.