share tweet pin email

Hollywood went all out for this year's Oscars red carpet. While all of the stars looked fabulous, TODAY Style Squad member Bobbie Thomas decided to have some fun re-imagining some of the hottest looks of the night.

RELATED: See the best-dressed stars at the Oscars red carpet

Dakota Johnson

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Dakota Johnson's long-sleeved, Victorian-inspired Gucci gown looked like it came straight off the runway. As Thomas mentioned, it was quite a departure from her "Fifty Shades" character. While she loved the more modest look for Johnson, she couldn't help but wonder what her gown would have looked like with a sexy, halter neckline.

Ruth Negga

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ruth Negga loves a sophisticated high neckline on the red carpet. While her red Valentino dress was simply stunning, Thomas wanted to change things up and see what shorter sleeves would like on Negga's petite frame. She also extended the lace on the neckline to even better frame Negga's face and show off her beautiful makeup.

RELATED: See the most gorgeous hair and beauty looks from the Oscars

Emma Stone

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Emma Stone, the best actress-winner of the night, made a gorgeous fashion statement win her bedazzled, fringed Givenchy gown. The champagne hue was one of the most popular color choices of the evening, but Thomas thought it could be cool to switch it up and see Stone in a rose-colored gown. She mentioned that light pink is another great color option for redheads.

Alicia Vikander

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Alicia Vikander looked lovely in her Louis Vuitton ruffle and lace gown. Thomas wanted to give it a trendy update with a one-shoulder neckline. She thought it might better balance the flouncy hemline. While her sophisticated, messy topknot and gorgeous diamond necklace were on point, Thomas decided to see if perhaps a sleek bun and fewer baubles would make an even more striking statement.

RELATED: Red hot glamour! See the top trends from the Oscars red carpet

Felicity Jones

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Felicity Jones looked like a fairy tale princess in her tulle, Dior dress. While Thomas loved the ethereal feel, she thought adding a beautiful accent to the waistline could show off her gorgeous shape while giving the gown an extra special touch of glam. Plus, belts were a big trend!

RELATED: Stars share behind-the-scenes Oscars photos

Nicole Kidman

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman looked timeless and beautiful in her nude-hued, bejeweled Armani Prive gown, but Thomas wondered how the actress might look in a bigger fashion risk. Here's how she would look in this risque Jenny Packham option.