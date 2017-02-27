share tweet pin email

It's not only about the pretty dresses and dramatic gowns. Here are the standout hair and makeup looks from the Oscars red carpet.

Halle Berry

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While Halle Berry was famous for her closely cropped hair in the '90s, we might just like her new look even more.

Hailee Steinfeld

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Do you hear that? It's the sound of thousands of brides-to-be adding this chic updo to their Pinterest pages.

Viola Davis

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actress can do no wrong, and that includes her new haircut. The heavy bang perfectly frames her face.

Alicia Vikander

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After winning the best supporting actress Oscar last year, Alicia Vikander is no longer an ingenue. But she kept her look young and fresh with a artfully messy topknot. It certainly stood out!

Emma Roberts

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Red is certainly her color! Emma Roberts channels Jessica Rabbit on the red carpet — and it totally works.

Jessica Biel

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jessica Biel took a risk with her Oscars look and it was well worth it. The mix of her sleek hairstyle and dramatic eyeliner makes her look like Cleopatra.

Olivia Culpo and Naomie Harris

Getty

It's all about color! Both Olivia Culpo and Naomie Harris prove that pinks, reds and purples can work as eye shadow.

Taraji P. Henson

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Her midnight blue dress and stunning necklace were classic elegance, but Taraji P. Henson's electric blue eyeliner was all modern.

Emma Stone

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Now an Oscar-winning actress herself, Emma Stone's bold lip and smooth waves honored the influence of old Hollywood glamour.