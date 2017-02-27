It's not only about the pretty dresses and dramatic gowns. Here are the standout hair and makeup looks from the Oscars red carpet.
Halle Berry
While Halle Berry was famous for her closely cropped hair in the '90s, we might just like her new look even more.
Hailee Steinfeld
Do you hear that? It's the sound of thousands of brides-to-be adding this chic updo to their Pinterest pages.
Viola Davis
The Oscar-winning actress can do no wrong, and that includes her new haircut. The heavy bang perfectly frames her face.
Alicia Vikander
After winning the best supporting actress Oscar last year, Alicia Vikander is no longer an ingenue. But she kept her look young and fresh with a artfully messy topknot. It certainly stood out!
Emma Roberts
Red is certainly her color! Emma Roberts channels Jessica Rabbit on the red carpet — and it totally works.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel took a risk with her Oscars look and it was well worth it. The mix of her sleek hairstyle and dramatic eyeliner makes her look like Cleopatra.
Olivia Culpo and Naomie Harris
It's all about color! Both Olivia Culpo and Naomie Harris prove that pinks, reds and purples can work as eye shadow.
Taraji P. Henson
Her midnight blue dress and stunning necklace were classic elegance, but Taraji P. Henson's electric blue eyeliner was all modern.
Emma Stone
Now an Oscar-winning actress herself, Emma Stone's bold lip and smooth waves honored the influence of old Hollywood glamour.