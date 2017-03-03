We can always trust Katy Perry to surprise us and lately she's been doing that a lot.
On Thursday, the pop star posted to Instagram short videos of her brand-new pixie haircut that's all blond up top, while dark and shaved underneath. (She already surprised us on Tuesday with a fresh blond look that seemed to channel Marilyn Monroe.)
But while her shorter look is new for her, it rings some bells for her fans.
Many comments on the videos say it reminds them of someone very specific — Miley Cyrus!
OK, we can see that. Maybe it's not a coincidence, either. According to People magazine, Perry's colorist Justin Anderson also works with Cyrus.
Apparently it's a look celeb stylist Chris McMillan (the man who invented Jennifer Aniston's signature "The Rachel") has wanted for a while. In one of the videos he notes exactly that.
"I wasn't ready!" she replies.
Well, a haircut is not a bad way to help get over a breakup as it appears Perry and her suitor Orlando Bloom have split. Since that news broke, she's gone through a couple of hair changes and at the end of February, looked like this:
But this fresh, tough-gal look is definitely the silver (or should we say platinum) lining!
