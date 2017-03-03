share tweet pin email

We can always trust Katy Perry to surprise us and lately she's been doing that a lot.

On Thursday, the pop star posted to Instagram short videos of her brand-new pixie haircut that's all blond up top, while dark and shaved underneath. (She already surprised us on Tuesday with a fresh blond look that seemed to channel Marilyn Monroe.)

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

But while her shorter look is new for her, it rings some bells for her fans.

Many comments on the videos say it reminds them of someone very specific — Miley Cyrus!

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Is it Katy or Miley? OK, it's Miley Cyrus in Los Angeles in 2013.

OK, we can see that. Maybe it's not a coincidence, either. According to People magazine, Perry's colorist Justin Anderson also works with Cyrus.

Apparently it's a look celeb stylist Chris McMillan (the man who invented Jennifer Aniston's signature "The Rachel") has wanted for a while. In one of the videos he notes exactly that.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

"I wasn't ready!" she replies.

Well, a haircut is not a bad way to help get over a breakup as it appears Perry and her suitor Orlando Bloom have split. Since that news broke, she's gone through a couple of hair changes and at the end of February, looked like this:

About last night...✨🍫 @jpgaultierofficial @lorraineschwartz @vanityfair A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

But this fresh, tough-gal look is definitely the silver (or should we say platinum) lining!

