Katy Perry is a blonde! See the pop star's newest look

At an art show before a surprise birthday party for boyfriend Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry also unveiled another surprise - she's a blonde!

The famously dark-haired pop star unveiled a blonde bob on Saturday at a show by friend Sham Ibrahim in Palm Springs, California, before surprising Bloom for his 40th birthday.

Tara Ziemba / Getty Images Katy Perry unveiled her new strawberry blonde tresses with friend Sham Ibrahim at Ibrahim's art show on Saturday in Palm Springs, California.

Perry, 32, tried out life as a "California Gurls"-style blonde before the big party, which included flying in Bloom's mother, Sonia, as part of the surprise. Bloom shared a sweet photo of the special moment with his mom.

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum 🎈 A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Perry is no stranger to changing up her hair color, mixing it up between its usual raven-black to platinum blonde, lavender, pink, blue and orange and drawing rave reviews along the way.

