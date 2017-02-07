share tweet pin email

Katy Perry has rocked nearly every hair color in the rainbow, but this might be her most striking transformation yet!

The “Rise” singer, 32, debuted a gorgeous platinum bob in a recent Instagram post. With her bombshell hair, pastel-pink fur coat and dramatic brows, she’s channeling Marilyn Monroe in a major way.

New life who dis A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Perry revealed her new look as she made another a big announcement: she confirmed on Twitter that she will perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12.

Perry may hit the Grammys stage with her new, platinum locks, but you never know — the singer is famous for regularly switching up her hair color.

When she rose to fame with her 2008 breakthrough album, “One of the Boys,” she stuck to her natural black hue.

Florian Seefried / Getty Images Classic Katy Perry.

She switched to a chic, blunt bob for the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France, in 2009.

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images The evolution of Katy Perry's hair begins!

The following year, she made one of her first major hair transformations. She looked beautiful in blue at the MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images The all-blue look didn't stick for too long.

By September 2010, the singer had gone back to her natural black, but with a colorful twist.

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic Perry switched things up for the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

She returned briefly to all-black strands for a pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills on February 12, 2011.

Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic Back to black.

Perry sported coppery blond locks — and the perfect occasion-appropriate dress — for the premiere of "The Smurfs" on July 24, 2011.

Jemal Countess / Getty Images Her hair is positively Smurfy!

The very next month, Perry made another dramatic hair transformation, opting for a pretty, pink hue at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images A much more colorful hairdo than she showcased at the previous year's MTV VMAs.

By the end of 2011, Perry seemed to be phasing out the pink. She sported a pale, blond-and-bubblegum bob at a charity event in Los Angeles on December 3, 2011.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Perry was all smiles at the 3rd Annual Change Begins Within Benefit Celebration at Los Angeles Times Central Court.

By January 2012, Perry had once again switched up her shade, opting for a gorgeous teal. It can be a tricky color to pull off, but Perry wore this striking color like she was born with it.

Jeff Bottari / Getty Images Perry was photographed with her teal hairstyle at a Las Vegas event.

Of course, Perry has never been one to stick with one hair color for too long. By May 2012, she had switched to indigo waves, which she showed off at an event in Century City, California.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Perry at the NARM Music Biz Awards dinner party.

The singer went back to black for a while, but switched to a lime-green cropped cut in time for the Coachella music festival in April 2014.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Perry was a spectator at the popular California music fest.

In February 2015, Perry opted for a soft, lavender bob at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Perry goes lavender for music's biggest night.

Later that year, she tried out life as a redhead, sporting auburn waves at a fashion event on September 16, 2015, in New York City.

Lars Niki / Corbis via Getty Images This was Perry's 'do at the 2015 Harper's Bazaar ICONS Event in New York City.

This January, Perry dipped her toe into the "blorange" hair trend, before debuting her new platinum strands on Instagram in February.

Tara Ziemba / Getty Images What other looks does Perry have in store for us this year?

We're obsessed with Perry's latest blond hue, but of course Perry is always spot-on when it comes to picking flattering hair shades. We can't wait to see which color of the rainbow the singer will rock next!