Style

Inspiring plus-size blogger dons her first bikini in 25 years

TODAY

Sarah Sapora was a little nervous about putting on a two-piece bathing suit, because she hadn’t worn one in decades.

“The last time I wore a low-rise bikini, I was 13 years old at fat camp,” she admitted in her plus-size wellness blog, Sarah Plus Life.

But for Sapora, 38, posing for photos in a cute bikini was the perfect way to celebrate a newfound confidence in her body.

This was an absolute first for me as an adult. Are you ready for the picture flood? Because I am so damn proud...The last time I wore a low-rise bikini, I was thirteen years old at “fat camp.” It wasn’t even mine; I borrowed it from a counselor and wore it just long enough to lay on a towel by the tennis court during rest period for 45 minutes that single summer day.  Someone snapped a photo of it. I remember seeing it once, but that’s it... It’s taken me 25 years to feel that free in my body again. This is my new @lanebryant bikini. The kind of bikini I never thought I would wear. And now here I am. A size 22. And more comfortable, more balanced, and more joyful than I have ever been in my entire life. We get one turn around this dance floor, folks. There comes a time in your life when you realize it’s time to play the music YOU like, and dance like nobody's watching. Or like everyone is watching. Except if anyone is heckling, you don’t care because you’re too busy moving and shaking and living and laughing to be noticed. Brand new on the blog today! Lost more pics from this set and the FULL story of why you should PLAY BIG and show up in your own life without apology!!! If this post resonates with you, please click on the link in my bio for the FULL message and how and why its important that we truly allow joy into our life. #BeGreater #Sponsored

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahsapora) on

The Los Angeles-based blogger rocked her bikini photo shoot on a Malibu beach with Keith Webb, a model friend.

Want to know something? Sit down for this, because this overweight, 38-year old woman is about to drop a truth bomb on you. Ready? That hiding? That anxiety you feel about who you are and what you look like? That fear you have that people are looking and going to laugh at you for dreaming big, being bold, or coloring outside the lines? It’s bananas. When you “play small” in your life, nobody wins. Least of all you. Have you ever heard that expression? In the world of personal growth (a place I am dipping my toes in as a plus size wellness blogger) it's a Marianne Williamson expression that explains how many of us shrug off our true desire, our true nature, to maintain security, control, and comfort. How we ignore what we really want so as not to rock our own boat, or the boats in the water near us. Rock the damn boat. Break your mold. Stop shrugging your True North off. Step in. Big and bold. Its time!! Another pic with my @lanebryant bikini. #BeGreater #Sponsored

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahsapora) on

Sapora says she has reached a point where she loves her figure just as it is, and she’s ready to share that confidence with the world.

“Here I am. A size 22. And more comfortable, more balanced, and more joyful than I have ever been in my entire life,” she wrote on Instagram. “There comes a time in your life when you realize it’s time to play the music YOU like, and dance like nobody's watching.”

The photo session marked an important milestone in her wellness journey, Sapora said.

RELATED: Pink's Instagram wisdom on baby weight and body image: 'Stay off that scale'

“This shoot helped me celebrate one year of being totally committed to putting my health and happiness first,” she told TODAY Style. “In the last year I have changed the trajectory of my life … I meditate regularly, am stronger and more mobile, and more excited about the possibility of life.”

“In the last year, I have [lost] more than 74 pounds,” she added. “But for me this process is NOT about a number. I don't believe in chasing numbers and have no intention to do that. For me this has been about becoming the most balanced and happy version of Sarah that I can be.”

Wearing this @lanebryant bikini took me far out of my comfort zone. But that’s the thing about feeling free. Once you REALLY start to live that — once you feel it — your comfort can’t be contained into any single zone. It’s in the air. It’s in the way you breathe. There is less fear and more room to dance in the truth of who, and what, we are. I feel this all the time. Freedom becomes your baseline. And you stop worrying about stuff like your "visible belly line" or stretch marks or stuff that jiggles because your sense of self is born in your beating heart. And your breath. And as long as you have both of those you can always come back to the single most important tool for happiness you have in your life. Love. It's all about love. Link to full post in the bio. #BeGreater #Sponsored

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahsapora) on

Sapora said that for her, eating healthy foods and exercising are forms of self-respect, not self-punishment.

RELATED: Christian Siriano to brides: You don't need to lose weight for the wedding

“When I treat my body with respect by eating regular meals that are balanced, I feel better physically,” she said.

After Sapora posted her bikini photos, love poured in from fans on Instagram.

“You are such an inspiration,” one woman wrote. “I’m still on my journey to finding confidence and self love [and] some days are way better than others, but that’s OK ...you seriously made my day!”

Sapora said that reactions like this are one reason she took the plunge and did the photo shoot.

“We [women] need to know that we are seen and visible and that we are OK just as we are,” she told TODAY.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

What Ashley Graham tells herself when she looks in the mirror

Play Video - 1:29

What Ashley Graham tells herself when she looks in the mirror

Play Video - 1:29

More video

Unfortunately, because this is the internet, Sapora has also fielded some hurtful comments about her gorgeous pics — but she still doesn’t regret posting the photos.

“I have … gotten quite a bit of nasty negativity from people who do not believe that all bodies deserve to feel good about who they are,” she told TODAY. “I am not surprised by any of this, and shared my journey so openly regardless of what reaction I knew was coming. It is more important for me to talk to the 35-year-old woman who is disconnected from her own confidence and sense of worth then it is for me to avoid criticism from others.”

So there, haters!

RELATED: 'Orange is the New Black' actress Dascha Polanco on why she loves her thighs

Sapora recognizes that self-love doesn’t always come overnight.

“There is a lot of talk about the phrase ‘body positivity’ right now, and a lot of pressure for people to love their body,” she told TODAY. “I encourage people to start with simple acceptance … Once you find acceptance, you can find freedom from self-doubt. Freedom from that nagging voice in the back of your head that tells you that you aren't enough."

More: Style Beauty

TOP