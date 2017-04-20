Christian Siriano to brides: You don't need to lose weight for the wedding

share tweet pin email

As a vocal advocate for diversity in fashion, designer Christian Siriano doesn’t just talk to the talk. Last year, he collaborated with plus-size retailer Lane Bryant and his February runway show celebrated models of all shapes and sizes.

Now the “Project Runway” alum is once again proving his commitment to inclusiveness with his Spring 2018 bridal collection by making every look available up to size 26.

Check out all things romantic from our new #bridal collection now on @MarthaWeddings .com! Our new collection will be available up size 26! pic.twitter.com/B675ajwrqH — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) April 18, 2017

In a recent interview with Mic, Siriano opened up about his body-positive approach to fashion and his latest foray into plus-size bridal.

"I think it was just pretty easy, a no-brainer for us. It just made sense. I think it's important that all the dresses, everything we're offering, can come in any size. That's an important thing."

Not only are Siriano’s designs made for women of all sizes, but his ads are, too. The campaign for his latest collection features two models — size 2 and 16, according to his team.

"For every bride, it's almost like this notion that they need to lose weight," he said. "It's a misconception, that looking your best means that you're thin. That's why so many brands think that a bride doesn't want to see a plus-size woman advertising dresses for them, which is false."

His attitude and advocacy is a much needed breath of fresh air and he hopes more designers follow suit.

"I think it's just relevant in the world to include women who aren't a size 2," he continued. "And it takes designers and editors both to get those images out there. It takes a full group of people who understand the problems to really make change."