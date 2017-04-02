share tweet pin email

You've heard it a million times: Ignore the number on the scale, and focus instead on how your body looks, feels, and fits in your clothes. But that can be tough to remember when, um, life happens, and that scale number begins to creep up for whatever reason.

So shoutout to Pink for taking the time to remind us with photographic evidence.

"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"?" the singer, 37, captioned a photo of herself looking fit and ready to crush that day's workout. "By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese."

She added, "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!" along with the sassy hashtags #feelingmyself, #strongismygoal, #bodygoals and #GIJaneismyWCW.

Pink is our WCW.

The singer gave birth to Jameson Moon Hart, her second child with husband Carey Hart, in December. She looks strong and healthy under any circumstance ... but especially for not even four months postpartum!

This isn't the first time Pink has spoken out on her weight. After receiving some body-shaming comments in 2015, she rebutted on Twitter, saying, "I feel beautiful ... Please don't worry about me. I'm not worried about me. And I'm not worried about you either. I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off."

Forget body goals. She's confidence goals.

OK, and body goals too.