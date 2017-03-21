Parents

Pink and Carey Hart went on an adorable 'date night' with the kids

TODAY

How do you do "date night" when you've got a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old?

Allow Pink to show you one way:

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

The pop star posted a sweet photo of the whole family (including husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon) during a night out in Wyoming over the weekend that appears to have also included a Zac Brown Band concert!

More Moms videos

The band's show was part of the 2017 Rendezvous Festival at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Stage in Teton Village.

RELATED: Pink shares adorable photo of Willow Sage with newborn brother Jameson

It's just the latest edition in the Pink Family Adventures, which the musician has thoughtfully been sharing with us on Instagram, from hitting the slopes:

Thanks @mammothmountain for an epic adventure!!!! This little one is STOKED!!!!

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

To hanging out in the sunshine (with a big shady hat):

To child-filled "puppy" piles:

It's enough to make you need an extra nap:

RELATED: Pink's daughter Willow gets 'Big Sister Party' to celebrate Jameson's arrival

Happy trails to you, Pink & Co.! Can't wait to see what you're up to next.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Parents Moms Trending

TOP