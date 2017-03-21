How do you do "date night" when you've got a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old?
Allow Pink to show you one way:
The pop star posted a sweet photo of the whole family (including husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon) during a night out in Wyoming over the weekend that appears to have also included a Zac Brown Band concert!
The band's show was part of the 2017 Rendezvous Festival at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Stage in Teton Village.
It's just the latest edition in the Pink Family Adventures, which the musician has thoughtfully been sharing with us on Instagram, from hitting the slopes:
To hanging out in the sunshine (with a big shady hat):
To child-filled "puppy" piles:
It's enough to make you need an extra nap:
Happy trails to you, Pink & Co.! Can't wait to see what you're up to next.
