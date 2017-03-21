share tweet pin email

How do you do "date night" when you've got a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old?

Allow Pink to show you one way:

Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

The pop star posted a sweet photo of the whole family (including husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon) during a night out in Wyoming over the weekend that appears to have also included a Zac Brown Band concert!

The band's show was part of the 2017 Rendezvous Festival at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Stage in Teton Village.

RELATED: Pink shares adorable photo of Willow Sage with newborn brother Jameson

It's just the latest edition in the Pink Family Adventures, which the musician has thoughtfully been sharing with us on Instagram, from hitting the slopes:

Thanks @mammothmountain for an epic adventure!!!! This little one is STOKED!!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

To hanging out in the sunshine (with a big shady hat):

To child-filled "puppy" piles:

It's enough to make you need an extra nap:

Oh my god I'm so tired my soul has a headache but I'm so okay with it so whatever I'm just gonna take this little catnap real quick wake me up in ten seconds A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

RELATED: Pink's daughter Willow gets 'Big Sister Party' to celebrate Jameson's arrival

Happy trails to you, Pink & Co.! Can't wait to see what you're up to next.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.