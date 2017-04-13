While a stylish and comfortable heel — aka one that looks great and doesn’t kill your feet — may be the holy grail of footwear, would you put yourself on a waitlist for a pair? It seems like many women would!
Since launching on Everlane.com earlier this week, The Day Heel has amassed a staggering 15,000-person waitlist — and are back ordered until the beginning of May.
So, what makes these heels so special? For starters, they’re crafted with super soft Italian leather. These ballet-inspired beauties also feature a rounded toe, cushioned insole, two-inch block heel and elastic back. Plus, they’re available in five different colors. They ring in at $145, which isn't terrible considering the company promises that they’re “a heel you can walk in. All. Damn. Day.”
”I love how the leather of this shoe just molds to my foot — and the soft elastic keeps it in place without any pinching,“ says Lisa Przystup, who took them for a trial run and shared her experience on Everlane’s site.
If adding your name to the growing wait list — and waiting until next month — doesn’t give you the instant gratification you desire, check out these equally awesome and affordable alternatives that are available right now!
Franco Sarto Fausta, $89, Zappos
Naturalizer Whitney, $99, Zappos
Seychelles Canopy, $100, Zappos
Sole Society Lola Block-Heel Pump, $80, Sole Society
Eric Michael Abby, $150, Zappos
Bar III Petunia Block-Heel Pumps, $70, Macy’s
Clarks Grace Isabella, $130, Zappos