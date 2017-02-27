share tweet pin email

The Oscars is by far the most glamorous event of the year, but the afterparties come in a close second. After the pressure of a major awards show has been lifted, the stars are ready to let loose with their fellow actors and have a little fun.

The biggest names from the night shed their glamorous gowns in favor of ensembles that were just perfect for the biggest parties of the year.

Emma Stone

Getty Images Emma Stone switched up her elegant look in favor of a more edgy party dress.

Stone took home the award for best actress in a golden Givenchy gown complete with layers of fringe. The detailed dress was perfect for her winning moment, but when it came time to hit the party circuit she slipped into something a bit more comfortable. She chose a short, silky slip dress and topped the look with an oversized blazer that featured pearl detailing throughout for an effortlessly cool look.

Viola Davis

Getty Images Viola Davis shows off her new hardware at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Davis also won big for her role in "Fences." The star took home the Oscar for best supporting actress in a vibrant red Armani Prive dress and Stuart Weitzman heels. To celebrate her big win, she opted for a crisp white suit and paired the look with platform sneakers — the perfect look for busting a move on the dance floor!

Brie Larson

Getty Images Brie Larson kept it glamorous in emerald green party attire.

The 2016 best actress winner was on hand to present the award for best actor in a stunning Oscar de la Renta velvet dress. The structured bodice and cascading ruffles were perfect for the Oscars stage, but she opted for a lighter silk gown by Ralph and Russo afterward.

Halle Berry

Getty Images Halle Berry looks amazing no matter what she wears!

Halle Berry strutted down the red carpet in a shimmering Atelier Versace creation, but when it came time to party she opted for a shorter, sexier style from the same design house.

Jessica Biel

Getty Images Jessica Biel was glittering in gold all night long.

It was all gold everything for Jessica Biel on Sunday night. The star wore a body-hugging metallic dress from Kaufmanfranco for the award ceremony and paired the look with a gold collar necklace from Tiffany and Co. The star stayed golden for the afterparty in a daring Ralph Lauren gown that featured ab-bearing cutouts and a silky, floor-length cape.

Ruth Negga

Getty Images The star looked stunning in sleeves and strapless!

The best actress nominee embraced a very Victorian vibe in a custom Valentino gown with long sleeves and a high-collar neckline. The "Loving" star showed a little more skin at the afterparty in a strapless Oscar de la Renta frock that was completely covered in sequins. Talk about a party dress!

Hailee Steinfeld

Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld was on a very stylish streak at the Oscars.

Hailee Steinfeld attended her second Academy Awards ceremony in an ethereal Ralph and Russo gown and later slipped into a nude halter gown from the same designer. The stunning dress was encrusted with shimmering embellishments and a delicate cape.

Janelle Monae

Getty Images; AP Janelle Monae was rocking the red carpet all night long.

Janelle Monae looked like a space princess in her intricately embellished Elie Saab couture dress at the awards ceremony. For the afterparty, she kept her statement headband and completed the look with a relatively subdued Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress with mesh accents at the bust and sleeves.