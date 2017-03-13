28 drugstore beauty wipes experts can't get enough of

share tweet pin email

Beauty wipes are having a moment — and for good reason! They're easy to use, travel friendly and make for a quick cleanup.

Plus, there are options for each and every beauty need: From a wipe that erases every trace of waterproof mascara to one that takes nail polish off in a single swipe, our panel of experts share their favorite beauty wipes for getting the job done.

When you want to clean your face, fast...

1. Simple Cleansing Wipes, $6, 25 count, Walmart

“They’re the softest and most gentle wipes I've ever used, yet they remove all traces of dirt, oil and makeup and leave the skin feeling fresh and hydrated. I also carry them in my purse to help with on-the-go touch-ups and to refresh my base when taking my makeup from day to night,” says Gita Bass, a makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Tina Fey, Keira Knightley and Cate Blanchett.

2. Kaia Naturals Juicy Bamboo Facial Cleansing Oil Cloths, $15, 20 count, Amazon.com

“These wipes are my favorite because they’re 100 percent organic, smell nice and contain oils to condition the skin. I use two wipes, the first one to clean every inch of skin on my face and eyes until the wipe shows zero traces of mascara, and then a second one to go over everything again to make sure there’s no makeup residue,” says Joanna Vargas, a NYC and LA-based facialist whose celebrity clients include Emma Roberts, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gretchen Moll.

3. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Makeup Removing Towelettes, $5, 25 count, Walmart

“I’m always looking for a great wipe and when I came across these, I was instantly hooked. They’re formulated with silk fibers, making them super soft and gentle on skin — they remove dirt, oil and makeup without any irritation,” says Shani Darden, a LA-based aesthetician, whose celebrity clients include Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

4. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Wipes, $10, 25 count, Walmart

“Traveling with liquid eye makeup remover is not the easiest thing to do, which is why I love these portable wipes. They do a great job at breaking down waterproof makeup, thanks to their micellar (no rinse!) solution and never leave a filmy residue on the skin,” says Colby Smith, a NYC-based makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Lorde and Zara Larsson.

5. L’Oréal Paris Ideal Clean Makeup Removing Towelettes, $5, 25 count, Target

"These makeup wipes are great for on-the-go travel. I especially like to use them on brows. When you make a mistake filling in your brows, you can just do a quick swipe with the wipe and start over again!" says Sir John, a NYC-based makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Beyoncé, Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Culpo and Viola Davis.

Love seeing these two on the carpet last night! 😍 @chrissyteigen is one of the most beautiful women around💥. @johnlegend you're cool too lol. A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

6. Skyn ICELAND Glacial Cleansing Cloths, $15, 30 count, Ulta

"I have tried dozens upon dozens of face wipes and found these are the only self-foaming options on the market that never leave a sticky film on the skin; great for when you don’t have a sink nearby. The models backstage love these wipes for because they leave their skin with an ultra-clean feeling,” notes Liz Kennedy, a NYC-based esthetician.

7. Purity Made Simple Facial Cleansing Clothes, $10, 15 count count, Sephora

“I use these wipes to prime skin before applying makeup because they’re non-greasy — which means I can immediately apply concealer and foundation without worrying about anything sliding off the skin. They’re also great at erasing any powder that may filter down onto my client’s face,” says Joanna Simkin, a NYC-based makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Amber Rose and Issa Rae.

Issa @coveteur feature on Issa. (Sorry. A 21 Savage "Issa" joke has been dying to happen from deep inside. I promise I won't do it again. Issa is gonna kill me.) A post shared by Joanna Simkin (@joannasimkin) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:29pm PST

8. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $8, 25 count, CVS

“As a makeup artist who works on all different skin types, it's really important the products in my kit aren't full of fragrances or irritating ingredients because the last thing I want is for a client to have a reaction. Plus, these wipes never shred. I work on a lot of men for the news, and the worst thing is when they take their makeup off and the wipe gets caught in their stubble! Oh, and one other tip? I always keep my package of wipes in a Ziploc baggie to ensure they stay moist all the way to the end,” notes Alison Raffaele Tatem, a NYC-based makeup artist whose clients include news anchors Kelly Evans, Melissa Lee and Morgan Brennan.

9. Josie Maran Bear Naked Wipes, $12, 30 count, Sephora

"These wipes come in a handy small pack, smell wonderful and are effective at removing makeup while still leaving the face moist and fresh. They’re infused with moisturizing argan oil — a big plus — making them a skin cleansing and moisturizing treatment in one,” notes Tina Turnbow, a LA-based makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker and Debra Messing.

#fbf a few days ago goofin with one of the coolest #babes i know #kerirussell pre #theamericans press day #LiveKelly #luckyme A post shared by tina turnbow (@tinaturnbowmup) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

10. Avon’s ANEW Clean Facial Cleansing Wipes, $10, 24 count, Avon

“These moistened towelettes offer a quick cleanse — removing dirt, oil and makeup in one-step — and are especially great for sensitive and oily skin. I love using them to freshen my appearance at the end of the day. I also pack them when I fly, using one before boarding, another mid-trip and one as soon as I land to keep my face clean from the dirt of traveling,” says Dr. Kim Nichols, M.D., a Greenwich, Connecticut-based dermatologist who has appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and CBS New York.

11. Simple Skincare Exfoliating Facial Wipes, $6, 25 count, Walmart

“I love exfoliating wipes but it’s important to use them properly. Designate one side of the wipe for each side of the face. Your first pass should be light, while your second pass should be slightly firmer to help exfoliate. Then end on your nose, a typically oily spot. You don’t want to redistribute oil anywhere else on your face,” says Debra Luftman, a LA-based celebrity dermatologist.

12. Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Cloths, $6, 25 count, Target

“The most important thing you can do for your skin at night is to remove the day’s grime and gunk. These wipes have gentle ingredients — like aloe vera, chamomile and green tea — to gently remove makeup and hydrate the skin, never leaving it feeling tight,” says Dr. Dendy Engleman, M.D., a NYC-based dermatologist whose celebrity clients include Sofia Vergara.

13. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Detox Towelettes, $6, 30 count, Target

“The pollutants in New York City can be tough on my skin, which is why I love using these towelettes after a long day. The volcanic clay in the wipes breaks down any impurities I’ve encountered, leaving my skin feeling really soft and clean,” says Lo Bosworth, author and entrepreneur best known for her time on the reality show "Laguna Beach."

gasp, pour moi? 🍦 A post shared by Lo Bosworth (@lobosworth) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

When you want to remove lip color in one simple swipe...

14. Pacifica Cherry Kisses Lipstick Wipes, $6, Ulta

"I was pleased to discover these wipes since I'm always looking for a more natural alternative to remove lipstick. They leave lips feeling soft and hydrated while gently and effectively removing lipstick. I especially love this during the makeup (application) process; when I do a lip, I like to be able to switch colors quickly and these wipes offer a fast cleanup while leaving the lip soft, smooth and ready to reapply a finish,” says Allan Avendano, a LA-based makeup artist whose celebrity clients include Sarah Hyland and Kate Upton.

SARAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! @therealsarahhyland #SarahHyland #allanface A post shared by ALLAN AVENDAÑO (@allanface) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:28pm PST

16. BITE Beauty Lush Lip Wipes, $12, 10 count, Sephora

“These wipes are amazing at removing lip color — especially long-lasting lip stains. The moisturizing vitamins leave lips looking smooth and matte, creating a clean base prior to applying a new shade of color. The melon fruit extract adds the perfect hit of flavor," says Sadah Saltzman, a makeup artist at Salon AKS in NYC, whose celebrity clients include Alison Williams and Sandra Bernhard.

Sadah Saltzman

When you want to calm down your hair...

17. Kerastase Carre Lissant, $29, 50 count, Amazon.com

"These wipes are great to use after you’ve come into contact with something that has created friction to the hair, like a scarf, hat or hoodie. These sheets are also great to use when the air conditions change — for example, when you go from indoors to outdoors. All that atmospheric change can stress out your tresses, but calm hair prevails with a few swipes of these sheets,” notes Matt Fugate, a hair stylist at Serge Normant at John Frieda, whose celebrity clients include Blake Lively, Claire Danes, Brooke Shields and Hilary Swank.

Can't stop smiling with @jaimiealexander killing it as fill in host @todayshow .... makeup by @nbcblindspot genius artist @spasicov A post shared by Matt Fugate (@mattshair) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:52am PST

18. Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets, $18, 15 count, Anthropologie

"Unwrap one of these towelettes, soaked in a silicone-and-oil serum, and gently smooth over dry strands to eliminate frizz and flyaways. It also adds shine and brings out the definition of waves and curls. I love that these wipes are lightweight, don’t weigh hair down or make it feel or look greasy. And, they smell like the beach!” says Mika Rummo, a senior stylist at Salon AKS in NYC, whose celebrity clients include Julianna Margulies, Natasha Lyon and TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez.

The stunning @lillianavazquez got an instant transformation today with a #fauxbob 💇🏼 by me #metgala #manusxmachina #lovewhatido A post shared by Mika Rummo (@hairstyledbymika) on May 2, 2016 at 4:58pm PDT

When you want a mess-free self-tan...

19. Comodynes Self Tanning Towelettes, $14, 8 count, Ulta

“These wipes are an easy, no-fuss tanning option that result in a beautiful glow. I find it best to tan at night— just make sure you use an oil-free exfoliator to removed dead skin beforehand and a towel for your pillow afterward. You can maintain your color by using a towelette every three to four days,” says Chasidy McDowell, a LA-based spray tanning specialist, whose celebrity clients include Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

20. Simply Sunkissed Sunless Tanning Cloths By Skinn Cosmetics, $32, 30 count, Skinn.com

“I pretend one of these oversized towelettes is a washcloth and just wipe down my face and body with it. By the next day, I have a subtle, streak-free bronze glow. The special secret of the wipes is to avoid going over your heels, elbows and knees where the skin is thicker and color can look more pigmented. No one tans there anyway!” notes Jennifer Goldstein, co-host of the beauty podcast "Fat Mascara," whose celebrity guests have included Charlotte Tilbury, Jo Malone and Tata Harper.

Jennifer Goldstein

21. Somerville360 Face and Body Self Tanning Towelettes, $48, 16 count, Sephora

"These handy wipes are great to tuck in your bag for quick touchups on weekend getaways. The natural-looking color can be built up with multiple applications for shades ranging from a day in Santa Barbara to a month in Ibiza. They work best on clean, well-exfoliated skin. Just be sure to wear latex gloves or wash your hands with soap and water immediately after applying to prevent any skin staining,” says Robin Black, a LA-based makeup artist and creator of the blog "Beauty Is Boring," whose celebrity clients include Olivia Wilde and Lucy Hale.

When you want to remove nail polish, pronto…

22. Barielle’s Love Your Nails Polish Remover Wipes, $10, 25 count, Amazon.com

“I love that these nail remover wipes have a citrus-y scent — unlike the unpleasant odor of most nail polish removers — and actually leave my nails feeling moisturized. They remove polish quickly, come individually wrapped and are easily disposable,” says Cassie Banel, a LA-based manicurist whose celebrity clients include models Devon Windsor and Pauline Hoarau.

Dreaming of @chanelofficial in camelia 🔺🔺 🔺 merci @elizabethfraise A post shared by Cassandre Marie 🌙 (@cassmariebeauty) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

23. Hands Down Nail Wipes, $4.69, 200 count, Sally Beauty

"Cleansing the nail of oil helps polish adhere better for a longer-lasting manicure, so I swear by these small squares to ensure a clean nail base. They’re a great alternative to cotton balls because they leave no residue or fibers,” says Amy Ruiz, a LA-based manicurist whose celebrity clients include Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

When you’re looking for an easy way to treat breakouts ...

24. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Towelettes, $10, 25 count, Amazon.com

“These wipes contain lipohydroxy acid, a cousin of salicylic acid, that is more oil soluble so it can penetrate better into your oil glands — great for people with acne or oil-prone skin. It gently removes dead cells from the skin’s surface, resulting in a natural, non-irritating exfoliation,” says NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research, Department of Dermatology, Mount Sinai Hospital.

25. Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Refreshingly Clean Towelettes, $7, 20 count, Walmart

“Witch hazel has antibacterial properties and is a great ingredient to include in your skin care regimen if you suffer from acne. I love that these are individually packaged — great for on-the go or at-home use,” says NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Marina Peredo, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.

When you want to stay fresh and showering isn’t an option...

26. Love Wellness Do It All Wipes, $24, 15 count, lovewellness.com

“These wipes are pH balanced so I don't have to worry about irritation. The coconut oil is super soothing on delicate skin,” says Jilly Hendrix, author of @Notes2MySelfie.

27. Bulgari Eau Parfumée Au Thé Bleu Refreshing Towels, $52, 15 count, Neiman Marcus

“One of my favorite things about Japan is how all the restaurants offer you an o-shibori — basically a damp, lightly scented hand towel — to freshen up with before, and sometimes after, you eat. These disposable versions are fancy and the fragrances are all tea-based, which is a nice nod to Japanese culture. It’s a quick upgrade that makes me feel first class when I’m eating a sad desk salad and feeling economy,” says Goldstein.

Touched by the hand of @patmcgrathreal ✨ Those #metalmorphosis005 pigments are just the ticket #patmcgrath A post shared by Fat Mascara (@fatmascara) on Oct 18, 2016 at 3:56pm PDT

When you need to stop the sweat...

28. DERMAdoctor MED e TATE Antiperspirant Wipes, $48, 30 count, Sephora

“With the same active ingredient as traditional antiperspirants, these wipes can be used on the face to reduce sweating without looking like you rubbed a deodorant stick on your forehead. They’re very portable: just rip open a packet when you find yourself in a sweat! I love that they’re formulated without fragrance or oil, so they won’t irritate your skin,” says Zeichner.