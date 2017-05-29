See how Neil Patrick Harris and other stars spent Memorial Day weekend

Even movie stars look forward to a good long weekend! It's the perfect excuse for some rest and relaxation, not to mention an opportunity to get some great Instagram posts.
From biking in the Hamptons to catching a game at the ballpark, here's what all our favorite celebrities did to celebrate Memorial Day.
Chrissy Teigen took her adorable daughter, Luna, to see her dad, John Legend, perform at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California. Teigen posted a sweet video of her daughter with the caption "All eyes on dada."
Neil Patrick Harris took his son, Gideon, to his first professional baseball game at Yankee Stadium. The proud dad posted a video of his son on the field before the game showing off his pitching gloves, baseball mitt, and most importantly a fresh ball to get signed by all his favorite players.
While most people are off chowing down on some delicious barbecue for the holiday, Chris Pratt and John Krasinski were together in the U.K. working up a sweat. They participated in a workout challenge called the Murph challenge in honor of Navy Seal Michael Murphy and posted a video about the workout challenging fans to get involved.
Another pair of buds opted for a bit of a lighter workout. Justin Timberlake posted a video of himself and pal Jimmy Fallon taking a leisurely bike ride through the Hamptons on a tandem bike.
Drew Barrymore also took her family to the beach! She posted a sweet photo of her daughter Olive walking along the sand along with the caption, "We feel so lucky and will never take a moment of nature for granted." The post continued, "(Olive) also found a hermit crab and named it 'shelly.'" How adorable!
