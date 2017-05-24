10 new items to help you plan a perfect summer party

share tweet pin email

With Memorial Day just around the corner, the summer party season is officially in full swing! From backyard barbecues to festive beach soirees, each event has its own personality, and we've got everything you need to achieve the perfect party.

Sissy Biggers from The Inspired Home stopped by TODAY Wednesday to share innovative new items that will make your party a success.

1. Malvern Bamboo Cheese Board, $52, Amazon

Amazon

This cheese board set has a hidden drawer with a matching knife set, making it the perfect hostess gift or portable serving option.

2. Freezable Picnic Tote in Gingham, $35, PackIt

PackIt

This clever tote is an easy way to keep food cool on the go. All you need to do is insert the bag into the freezer overnight to activate the built-in freezable gel.

3. Freezable Wine Bag, $16, PackIt

PackIt

This wine bag from the same company serves as a great hostess gift and it's the perfect way to keep your rosé chilled until you're ready to hit the beach.

4. 70-Piece Navy Place Setting, $40, Sophistiplate

Sophistiplate

This paper plate set includes 10 full place settings complete with chargers, dinner plates, salad plates, dessert plates, bowls and napkins. The sets are available in a variety of colors and your guests will hardly be able to tell that they're not china!

5. L.E.D. Bottle Stoppers, $16, Rabbit

Rabbit

The company behind some of our favorite wine openers is set to release these light-up bottle stoppers. These will be the perfect complement to your bottle to keep it in sight when the sun goes down.

6. Mega Mat Waterproof Picnic Blanket, $29, Brookstone

Brookstone

This waterproof blanket is exactly what you need to keep your picnic comfortable and dry.

7. Dual Beverage Dispenser Set, $48, Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond

This beautiful serving set is the perfect option to create a make-your-own Arnold Palmer station.

8. Garden Terrace Wine Carrier, $45, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This functional tote helps you easily transport a bottle of wine, along with six wine glasses, using only one hand — impressive!

9. Insulated Mason Jar Tumbler, $65 for 6, Aladdin

Aladdin

The double-walled insulation on these tumblers keeps condensation away while you're sipping on something tasty.

10. Waterproof Playing Cards, $8, Nod Products

Nod Products

These waterproof cards are a great way to play a hand at the pool or beach!

