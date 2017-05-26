share tweet pin email

This Memorial Day weekend, make sure to take a little time out from barbecues and sunbathing to do some serious shopping. Style expert Chassie Post has rounded up 83 sales that will set you up for summer and beyond.

Apparel and accessories

1. Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor is offering quite a sale this Memorial Day. Shoppers will enjoy 40 percent off full-price merchandise, and an extra 50 percent off sale merchandise.

Island Floral Cross Back Dress, Ann Taylor

2. Banana Republic

Get Memorial Day party ready! Banana Republic will be offering 40 percent off purchases online and in store from May 23-30.

Easy Care Bow-Shoulder Top and Avery-fit Floral Pant, Banana Republic

3. Abercrombie & Fitch

We know that you'll be wearing this Memorial Day weekend, thanks to Abercrombie & Fitch! A&F will be offering 40 percent off online and in store.

Classic Boardshorts, Abercrombie & Fitch

Tie Shoulder Jumpsuit, Abercrombie & Fitch

4. Boden

Boden is all about fashion that is "the enemy of the ordinary.” In other words, distinctive and colorful finds for the entire family. Boden will offer 30 percent off from May 25-29.

Wrap Front Swimsuit, Boden

5. Bokos

From camping to the gym, the beach to the garden, Bokos sandals will keep up with you in style! Grab a pair for 25 percent off site-wide using the code “MEMORIAL” from May 27 - June 1.

Bokos Women's Dark Pink Sandals, Bokos

6. BooHoo

And more great news in the fashion department! Boohoo.com will be offering 50 percent off the entire site (except sale items) from May 22-29.

Sia Pom Pom Off Shoulder Shift Dress, Boohoo

7. Burton

It may be warm outside now, but it is never too early to think about snowboarding season. Shop the best in outdoor gear from Burton, a Vermont-based company founded by Jake Burton Carpenter, who was very influential in growing the sport of snowboarding into what it is today. So think ahead and take advantage of Burton’s offering of 20 percent off apparel and bags in store and online (some exclusions will apply) from May 22-29.

Burton Backhill Duffel Bag Medium, Burton

8. Dockers

Guys can load up on their perfect staples at Dockers.com. Get 30 percent off site wide, no exclusions, from May 24-29.

Premium Jean Cut Slim Fit, Dockers

9. Donni Charm

Donni Charm’s super stylish scarves are the epitome of effortless cool. Enjoy 30 percent off site-wide, including sale items (so up to 50 percent off) from May 27-29. The sale will exclude the Philanthropy section, trios, silk bandanas, silk lady's and Gigis. As always, Donni Charm is offering free shipping.

Donni Ace Red Seersucker, Donni Charm

10. Eloquii

As the fashion mecca that caters to sizes 14-22, Eloquii consistently delivers some of the best fashion-forward plus-size styles around. On Memorial Day (May 29), take 40 percent off an entire purchase (exclusions apply) using the code "SUMMER."

Pinstripe Ruffle Wrap Skirt, Eloquii

11. Frances Valentine

Frances Valentine, Kate Spade’s newest accessories line, is running a friends and family sale over Memorial Day from May 25-30. Using promo code "SUMMER," shoppers will receive 25 percent off all full-price styles.

Judy Bow Slide, Frances Valentine

12. Free People

Free People will also be offering up some fabulous sales this weekend. Take an additional 25 percent off sale items in stores and online from May 25-30 and in stores from May 25-29. There will also be a 50 percent off select tech items from May 25-29 in stores and online until May 30.

Float Away Swing Dress, Free People

13. Furla

In the market for a luxurious summer bag? You won’t want to miss Furla’s fantastic Memorial Day sale where select styles will be 40 percent off. The sale will run throughout Memorial Day weekend, both in stores and online on Furla.com.

Furla Lucky Tote Bag, Furla

14. H&M

H&M is making it hard to not shop this Memorial Day weekend! Look for deals starting at $5 and up to 60 percent off both in store and online from May 25-29. On Sunday, May 28, new styles will be added online and on Monday, May 29 there are even more deals to be had. Take 20 percent off orders more than $100 and 30 percent off when you spend more than $200 both in store and online.

15. Hollister

Hollister is all about that endless summer vibe and effortless California style.From May 25-29, all jeans are just $25 in store and online. They are also offering 40-60 percent off select merchandise in store and online and will get a free beach towel with purchase of more than $75 (in store only).

Skinny Ankle Jeans, Hollister

High Rise Crop Jeans, Hollister

16. Katy Perry Footwear

Get the Katy Perry look for a whole lot less. Choose from styles that are as fun and colorful as the artist herself. Take 30 percent off select styles online from May 18 - June 3.

The Michelle, Katy Perry Collection

17. K-Deer Activewear

Known for their popular signature striped leggings (for moms and daughters) that are as comfy as they are stylish, K.Deer will be offering an extra 20 percent off all sale items from May 25-29.

Plus, 20 percent of all Susanne Stripe proceeds go to TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. This nonprofit Veterans Service Organization provides comfort and support to the devastated spouses, significant others, children, parents, siblings, friends and co-workers of the brave men and women who died serving this country.

Susanne Stripe Legging, K-Deer

18. Kohl’s

Get ready for some savings at Kohl’s this Memorial Day weekend. Take 30-50 percent off of LC by Lauren Conrad Collection for Women, 30-50 percent off select styles of dress and casual sandals for the whole family as well as great deals on swim starting at $15.99 from SO swim separates for juniors (originally $32 each). You can also take an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more from May 25-29 with the promo code "COUNTRY10." And for every $25 spent, get $5 in Kohl's Cash from May 25-29. (Redeemable May 30 to June 18.)

Sugar Dreamweaver Sandals, Kohl's

19. Lulu's

Lulu's is also giving us some sale love this weekend with a few great offers. On May 27, take $15 off orders over $150 and $30 off orders over $250 site wide. On May 28, save an extra 30 percent on all sale items. And on May 30, you'll get free shipping on all orders.

Easy on the Eyes Cream Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress, Lulu's

20. Manduka

Get your yoga on in style with this activewear brand made for yoga students and teachers. The brand started with their well known mats and also carries accessories. Take 25 percent off all sale items from May 25-29.

Liveon Yoga Mat, Manduka

21. Marc Fisher Footwear

Marc Fisher Footwear will make sure you are styling for summer with their Memorial Day sale. Enjoy an additional 20 percent off sale styles with savings up to 50 percent off. The sale starts May 25-30 with the code "LONGWEEKEND17."

Fatima Heel, Marc Fisher Footwear

22. Matisse Footwear

These shoes will make you feel like a cool girl. Grab a pair of sandals, booties or slides to complete your weekend look and take 20 percent off site wide with use of the promo code "memorialweekend17" (sale items are exempt). The sale runs from May 26 -29.

Fresh Sandal, Matisse Footwear

23. Milly

Fahsionistas, get ready! Milly will be offering 20 percent off sale and final-sale styles both in-store and on Milly.com from May 26-28 using code “READYSETSUMMER.” (All sales are final and it's not applicable for preorder.)

One-Shoulder Top, Milly

24. Missguided

Shop on-trend summer pieces at a great savings at Misguided. Take 50 percent off everything (excluding sale items) from May 24-30 using code "TODAY50."

Khaki Camo Embroidered Jacket, Misguided

25. Modcloth

Up your fashion game this summer and get in on Modcloth’s Memorial Day sale, running May 25-29. Take 15 percent off site wide and 20 percent off purches $100 or more with 30 percent off purchases more than $200.

Set the Serene One Piece Swimsuit, Modcloth

26. Morning Lavender

At Morning Lavender, you'll find women’s clothing that is pretty, feminine and affordable. Think fresh florals, ruffles and gingham at a reasonable price. Get up to 60 percent off select items from May 26-29.

27. Naked Cashmere

Naked Cashmere offers “luxury cashmere at wholesale prices.” Get an even better value and shop beautiful separates this Memorial Day weekend. If you spend $300, you'll save $50. If you spend $600, you'll save $100 from May 26-29.

Camelia Cropped Cardigan, Naked Cashmere

28. NYDJ

This denim brand is “the original slimming jean” thanks to its "Lift Tuck" technology. NYDJ will be offering 25 percent off of all sale items on the site from May 26-29 with promo code "MEMORIAL."

Ami Skinny Ankle With Released Hem in Platinum Series Denim, NYDJ

29. The Outnet

Great news for fashion-forward fans of The Outnet: They will be offering an additional 40 percent off designer clothing, shoes and accessories throughout the weekend from May 26-29. Additionally, as part of their recently launched Summer Shops, THE Outnet will be re-launching its Hamptons’ premiere same-day delivery service that's also available in Manhattan and Connecticut.

30. Reebok

Get sporty this Memorial Day weekend! Reebok will be hosting sales on reebok.com and at their FitHub locations. Don’t miss their sale which includes: 20 percent off one or two items, 30 percent off 3 items and 40 percent off 4 or more items. The sale runs from May 24-30.

Reebok X Spirit Classic Leather, Reebok

31. RetailMe Not

Check out RetailMeNot exclusives with Crocs at 35 percent off in-store (May 26-29) and Banana Republic Factory Store with the code "CHANGE." Shoppers can also find related discount codes and info for sales such as:

Ashley Stewart - 30 percent off your full price purchase in-store and online (May 2-31)

Macy's - 20 percent off and free shipping at $49 (May 24-29)

Kate Spade - 25 percent off sale (May 24-30)

Puma - 25 percent off (May 26-29)

Papa John's - 50 percent off any pizza at regular menu price (May 15-29)

32. Rockport

Rockport delivers fashion with function — and comfort! Buy two pairs, get 30 percent off and buy three pairs, get 40 percent off.

Alanda Brogue Derby, Rockport

33. Seafolly

This Aussie line of swimwear checks all the boxes for fashionable beachwear. For every $150 you spend, receive $50 off from May 25-29 with in-store and online purchases.

Silk Market lace Up Cold Shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top and Hipster Tie Side Bikini Pant, Seafolly

34. Shein

Shein.com delivers a huge selection of must-haves. For Memorial Day, they will be offering $5 off orders $55 or more with the code "MDW5," $15 off of orders $105 or more with the code "MDW15" and $40 off orders $200 or more with the code "MDW40."

Grey Sheer gauze Embroidered Maxi Dress, Shein

35. Soma

Take advantage of amazing deals this Memorial Day and treat yourself to something special from Soma. Shop a variety of swim, sleep, sport and lingerie with their sale, which offers savings of up to 50 percent from May 25-30.

Also take 50 percent off full-price sport and full-price swim through May 30 (excludes national brands). For even more savings, the Vanishing Edge Panty Raid will get you five pairs for $39, plus $10 off a full-price bra from May 23-30.

Max Support Contour Underwire Sport Bra, Soma

36. Spartina 449

Spartina 449 is known for it’s designer handbags inspired by the beauty and casually elegant vibe of Daufuskie Island, South Carolina. Think canvas, leather and great prints. The May River collection will be on sale for 30 percent off online from May 15 until after Memorial Day.

May River Bowler Satchel, Spartina 449

37. Sperry

Sperry is home to the original boat shoe, and this Memorial Day weekend might just be the perfect time to pick up a pair. The brand is offering a sale on hundreds of styles from shoes to clothing for men, women and kids. Take 40 percent off with the code "40USA" from May 19-29.

Authentic Original 2 Eye Boat Shoe, Sperry

38. Spring

Spring, the hot fashion retailer known for their well-rounded curation of more than 1,500 brands, will be offering a selection of exciting sales on site. Starting as early as May 24, you will find sales ranging from 20-40 percent off select styles from brands such as ZAC Zac Posen, Vince, Cynthia Rowley, FRAME, Yumi Kim, Dear Frances, Oliveve, Cleobella, Family Affairs and Rails.

Eartha Iconic Soft Top Handle with Floral Applique, Spring

39. Toms Shoes

Toms got its start with one now-iconic shoe and the promise that every time you buy a pair, they will givea pair of shoes to a person in need. Now Tom’s sells a lot more than shoes and their promise still holds. With every product you purchase, they will help a person in need. This weekend, take 15 percent off all sale items online from May 23-25. In store, take 25 percent off any purchase of $125 or more from May 23-30.

Navy Polka Dot Women's Classic, Toms Shoes

40. Trina Turk & Mr. Turk

Trina Turk and Mr.Turk’s cool and colorful styles are ready for some summer fun! Look out for 20 percent off sale merchandise both in stores and online from May 25-29.

Shimmy Dress, Trina Turk

Thurston Blazer, Mr. Turk

41. Ugg

Summer, winter, spring or fall, there’s an Ugg for every season! Save on their classic unlined boots this Memorial Day weekend and take 30 percent off from May 25-28.

Classic Unlined Mini Leather Boot, Ugg

42. Valleau Apparel

Valleau Apparel is an activewear line founded by NCAA gymnast Katie Valleau. Made in the USA, her designs take you from Zumba to yoga to the marathon course. Sales include all tanks for $20 (25-30 percent off) and 20 percent off all sports bras using coupon code "USA20."

Sea Breeze in Marble Sports Bra, Valleau Apparel

43. Vineyard Vines

Whether you are on vacation or not, wearing Vineyard Vines makes you feel like you are. Get in on the “Spring Cleaning” sale that offers an additional 30 percent off sale items, running May 25-29.

44. Warners at Macy’s

This Memorial Day, Macy’s will be celebrating with a special deal: Buy two bras, get one free. It will include many of the latest and greatest styles from Warner’s, like the "sleevage-fighting" No-Side Effects collection, the unbelievably comfortable Cloud 9 styles with sizing up to 44 bands and G/H cups.

Warner's Easy Does It No Side Effects Bralette, Macy's

45. White House Black Market

Shop White House Black Market for effortlessly stylish clothing, shoes and accessories. The brand will be offering customers up to 60 percent off regular items and 40 percent items on markdown, valid from May 24 - June 1.

Lace Inset Floral Shift Dress, White House Black Market

46. 360 Cashmere

Find luxurious cashmere for every season for both women and men at 360 Cashmere and enjoy shopping their Memorial Day promotion. If you spend $400, you'll save $100. If you spend $800, you'll save $200 from May 26-29.

Eugina Rib Knit, 360 Cashmere

Jewelry

47. Carbon & Hyde

This Memorial Day Weekend might be a good time to splurge on celebrity fave Carbon & Hyde’s diamond and leather jewelry. Fans include Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba and Khloe Kardashian. Carbon & Hyde will offer 15 percent off site wide from May 26-29.

Diamond Letter Stud, Carbon & Hyde

48. Experimental Jewelry Club

Experimental Jewelry Club “loves making jewelry that makes you smile.” Shop earrings, ear cuffs, necklaces and bracelets “that like to have as much fun as you do.” Get $15 off orders of $50 or more with code "SUMMERSMILES." Offer is valid from May 26-29.

XO Ring, Experimental Jewelry Club

49. Fashionest

This brand offers the hottest trends in fashion jewelry at affordable prices. This weekend, it’s about to get even more affordable. Take 20 percent off site wide using the code "MDW20." The sale runs from May 22-30.

Rainbow Stackable Rings, Fashionest

50. Gold & Gray Jewelry

Gold & Gray jewelry has a Boho vibe that exudes California cool. Made with natural materials like wood, gold, silver and precious and semi-precious stones, there are loads of fabulous styles to choose from at a wide range of price points. Receive 30 percent off site wide with code "MEMORIAL17." Offer is valid from May 26-30.

Gray Wood Tassel Bracelet, Gold & Gray Jewelry

51. La Mer Collections

Known for their watches with a sense of adventure inspired by travel and exotic locales, La Mer Collections will be offering 35 percent off site wide with the code "SUMMER35."

Tobacco Silver Milwood Watch, La Mer Collections

52. Maison Miru

This company offers beautiful jewelry designed in the heart of New York City — check out their “Ear Bar” to mix and match cool earring styles or browse loads of on-trend styles. Get $20 off orders of $75 or more with code "SUMMERLOVE." Offer is valid from May 26-29.

Eternity Ear Cuff and Whisper Open Hoop Earrings, Maison Miru

53. Smith & Mara

L.A.-based fine jewelry designers, Smith + Mara, are known for their sophisticated, simple and modern designs . Shop their online Memorial Day sale from May 26-29 for 20 percent off site wide using the code "memorial20."

Wrecking Ball Threader, Smith and Mara

Beauty

54. Dr. Dana Beauty

Dr. Dana Beauty is a nail care line created by renowned dermatologist Dr. Dana Stern — and her polishes are as good looking as they are good for your nails. So, get ready to celebrate summer and be sandal-season ready with Dr. Dana 9-Free Nail Color. Purchase a base coat, nail color and a quick dry top coat and receive a second polish of your choice at 50 percent off. No code necessary and runs from May 19-29.

9-Free Nail Color in Kelly, Dr. Dana Beauty

55. Paula’s Choice Skin Care

Paula’s Choice Skin Care will keep you not only keep you expertly moisturized this Memorial Day weekend, but will also help protect you from the rays thanks to built in SPF. Paula’s Choice is running 20 percent off all moisturizers over Memorial Day weekend from May 25-29.

Resist Super Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30, Paula's Choice Skincare

Baby and Kids

56. Babyganics

Babyganic creates affordable baby care products that parents feel great about using — from good-for-baby detergents, hand sanitizers, shampoo, diaper rash cream and more. Head to Target to save 15 percent on all Babyganics products where you can load up on sun lotion, swim diapers and bug spray. Amazon.com also has sale on summer items 25 percent off and Babies R Us is offering a BOGO 50 percent off swim diapers as well as 50 percent off their outdoor gift set.

Babyganics Mineral Based Baby Sunscreen, Amazon

57. Burt’s Bees Baby

If you are a fan of Burt’s Bees, then you will love Burt’s Bees Baby! Burt’s Bees Baby offers the best in all things organic: from 100 percent organic cotton clothing for baby and kids to plant-based baby skin care, to organic nursery bedding and gifts. Take 30 percent off site wide (with some exclusions) from May 26-29.

Kids Knit Terry Single Ply Hooded Towel, Burt's Bees Baby

58. The Children’s Place

This Memorial Day weekend, take 50-60 percent off the entire site at ChildrensPlace.com, with no exclusions and free shipping.

Boys Short Sleeve Plaid Madras Button-Down Shirt, The Children's Place

59. Ice Cream Castles

This cool clothing line for kids is “inspired by vintage designs, music, magic and travels into the unknown!” Their Memorial Day sale will run May 26-29 and offer 30 percent off entire site with code "memorialdayscoops."

DJ Night Owl Graphic Vintage Print Tee, Ice Cream Castles

60. Little Me Infant Apparel

Little Me Infant Apparel has an adorable collection of summer threads for kids, including UPF 50+ swimwear and Americana wear. Sale begins May 25-29 and offers 40 percent off all fashion items.

Sailboats Shortall Set, Little Me Infant Apparel

61. Lucky & Me

Lucky & Me is a line of comfortable and stylish underwear and loungewear for girls and boys made with organic cotton. You’ll get 25 percent off site wide for Memorial Day weekend with the code "HONOR17."

62. Noble Carriage

Noble Carriage offers wonderfully stylish baby clothing and accessories, nursery furniture, toys and more that are truly organic and sustainable. Receive 20 percent off site wide with code "MEMORIAL20." Offer is valid from May 26-29.

Billie Blooms Grey Striped Organic Bloomers, Noble Carriage

63. Skip Hop

Skip Hop, home of the "smartly designed essentials" for babies, parents and little ones, is offering 20 percent off their Zoo Collection, diaper bags and accessories from May 26-29.

Nolita Neoprene Diaper Backpack, Skip Hop

64. Wonderhood Toys

Wonderhood toys put the wonder back in toys. These creative building toys are designed to “inspire girls to build, design and dream.” They are offering a flash sale over Memorial day weekend and will offer 20 percent off all products on site from May 25-29.

Wonderhood Corner Shops, Wonderhood Toys

Home

65. Bear Mattress

In the market for a mattress? These high-tech, comfy and eco-friendly mattresses don’t disappoint. For Memorial Day weekend, Bear is offering $100 off any size mattress, starting with a twin mattress at $400, shipped! Use code "MD100" for $100 off any size Bear mattress from May 24-29. Bear Mattress ships directly to your door, comes with a 100-night in-home risk free trial and a 10-year warranty.

66. Dormify

Dormify will become your go-to resource for fashion-forward dorm and small-space decor. So get that back to school shopping done early with their 20 percent off site wide sale which runs from May 25-29 using the code "SUMMERLOVING."

Stay Classic Collection, Dormify

67. Home Depot

Home Depot wants to make sure your Memorial Day barbecue in on-point! They will be offering up to 15 percent off select grills and smokers on HomeDepot.com, now through May 31.

Dyna Glo 5 Burner Natural Gas Grill with Side Burner and Rotisserie Burner, Home Depot

68. Lamps Plus

Lamps Plus is the nations largest lighting retailer and on not only will you find an amazing selection of every style of lighting on their site, but you can also shop for all sorts of home furnishings and decor. Lamps Plus will be offering a home furnishings sale with savings of up to 33 percent on select lighting, furniture and decor.

Cheri Black Drum Shade Metal Leaves Antique Brass Table Lamp, Lamps Plus

69. Lulu & Georgia

Lulu & Georgia is known for their super-chic eye for all things decor — from stylish rugs to cheeky doormats, lamps and more. From May 23-30, spend $200 and get 15 percent off with the code "HEYSUMMER15," spend $500 get 20 percent off with the code "HEYSUMMER20" or spend $800 and get 25 percent off with the code "HEYSUMMER25."

I Got Wifi Doormat, Lulu & Georgia

70. Of A Kind

Of a Kind is a lifestyle site that champions new and up-and-coming designers, bringing you special finds in fashion, accessories, home, beauty and more. Looking to do some decorating this Memorial Day weekend? Of A kind is offering 25 percent off select home goods from May 25-30.

Breakfast in Blue Cup Set, Of A Kind

71. Society 6

At Society 6, work from artists from all over the world adorns products ranging from art prints to throw pillows to shower curtains. Take 20 percent off home decor, art prints and accessories from May 28-29.

Never Stop Exploring the Beach Shower Curtain, Society 6

72. Wayfair

For shoppers looking to transform or refresh their outdoor spaces this summer, Wayfair is hosting a "Summer Preview Event" event through July 12 with up to 50 percent savings on fresh-air dining furniture, patio seating and pool chaises, and up to 60 percent savings on hammocks and porch swings. Wayfair will also host a Memorial Day sale on patio furniture from May 22-30.

Brayden Studio Mcanally Teardrop Chair, Wayfair

73. Z Gallerie

For glamorous and stylish home decor and accessories, look no further than Z Gallerie. Get shopping with 15 percent off furniture and 20 percent off art and accessories from May 24-30.

Prada Milan Art, Z Gallerie

Gifts

74. The Bouqs Company

For that perfect hostess gift, try a gorgeous Bouqs bouquet. Bouqs will offer 15 percent off special summer-y select collection of Bouqs from May 26-29 using the promo code "SUMMER."

75. Mark and Graham

For fresh and modern takes on the classics with lightening quick monogramming, look no further than Mark and Graham. You may just find a tote with your name on it ... literally. Mark and Graham is offering 35 percent off items on sale from May 25-29 plus free shipping site wide.

Modern Pool Tote Gingham, Mark and Graham

76. Tiny Prints

Now is the perfect time to shop for personalized announcements, invitations, stationery or even graduation and Father’s Day gifts and Tiny Prints has you covered. Take 30 percent off site wide and 50 percent off all gifts and home decor items from May 24-30.

Acrylic Photo Blocks, Tiny Prints

77. Shutterfly

Great ideas for Father’s Day and special occasions. From personalized photo books and gifts to cards and stationery, Shutterfly makes it a breeze. From May 25-31 take 50 percent off hard cover photo books, 40 percent off photo gifts, home decor, statement gifts and 30 percent off cards and stationery.

Hard Cover Photo Books, Shutterfly

Tech

78. Brydge Keyboards

“Brydge” the gap between you and your tablet with these well designed keyboards and tablet accessories. The company will be offering 10 percent off site wide from May 27-29.

BrydgeMini Ipad Keyboard, Brydge Keyboards

79. Happy Plugs

As Happy Plugs says, “Tech accessories should not only fit your device, but also your outfit.” These fashion-forward tech accessories will brighten your look and mood. Take 20 percent off purchases over $30 using the code "happymemorial." Offer is valid for 24 hours, excluding the 18 Carat Gold Headphones.

Lightening Charge/Sync Cable, Happy Plugs

80. Monoprice

Monoprice offers over 6,500 high quality and affordable electronics and accessories from 3-D printers to laptops to sous vide cookers. From May 28-29, they will offer 15 percent off site wide with code "15MEMORIAL." Some exclusions apply.

MP Select Mini 3D Printer V2, Monoprice

81. This Is Ground

This is Ground is known for their great-looking leather goods for tech and travel. Their design is described as fusing “old world craftsmanship and futuristic design”. Take 15 percent off with the code "MEMORIAL DAY" from May 26-29.

Tech Dopp Kit, This Is Ground

Food

82. Just Spices

As advertised, Just Spices is quite literally just spices ... but not just any spices. These organic options range from spicy oatmeal blends to a savory eggs blends to even a smoothie boost. JustSpices.com is offering 20 percent off all orders with the promo code "MEMORIAL20" from May 29-30.

Sporty Spice Kit, Just Spices

83. Smashmallow

Gourmet, delicious marshmallows for the Memorial Day weekend are a delicious must-have treat. Let your snacking adventure begin using the code “SMOREBETTER” for 20 percent off orders placed from May 22-29.

Meyer Lemon Chia Seed, Smashmallow

**Sale details are subject to change so please make sure to review sale terms on site or in store.

