See how Mariah Carey, Neil Patrick Harris and other stars celebrated Easter

share tweet pin email

How was your Easter? Did you dye some eggs? Eat some ham (and maybe a little too much chocolate)?

Great! Here's a little something to enjoy while you digest: our favorite social media posts shared by celebs for Easter.

Past a certain age, holidays are really for the kids ... but that doesn't mean parents can't get into the festivities! The joy looked every bit genuine when exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon came together to dye eggs with their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

"Easter with #demkids," Carey captioned the photo. (We hope they remembered the "Glitter.")

Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris and his pranksters-in-training (6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon) pulled a fast one on Instagram with a sweet-looking stuffed Easter Bunny that turned out to be not so sweet.

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute? A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Legen — wait for it — dary!

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel asked some kids to explain Easter, and their answers are too good

Madonna's "gang-gang" was all smiles with what looked to be handmade Easter baskets for a family egg hunt.

Gang-Gang! 🐰Easter Egg Hunt! 🐣🌈🎉😂💜💚🌈🙏🏻😂🐣🎉😇🌸🌺🌼🍭 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

And nobody was happier to be celebrating Easter than Luna, the 1-year-old daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Happy Easter!! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Mark Wahlberg showed off his "beautiful family" at Sunday brunch, before turning the camera on himself for a friendly greeting.

Happy Easter! A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

And now it's time for a game of "Who Wore It Better?: Bunny Ears Edition."

Was it Robert Downey Jr., who stared solemnly into the sunset while donning his ears and colorful bunny outfit, as he shared the frame with a llama? (Not the first time he's posted this photo, by the way.)

Raise your hand if you're ready for the bunny... #HappyEaster A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Or was it Victoria Beckham, who kept things posh by striking a cheeky pose in an Easter Bunny mask? (If this photo surprises you, you clearly don't understand the VB brand.)

Happy Easter fashion bunnies!! Kisses from the sunshine x 🇺🇸 x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Or perhaps it was Carrie Underwood, who took us on a trip down memory lane to a bunny costume of yore?

Happy Easter! Hope the Easter Bunny brought you all some yummy treats! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

We think we have a winner, folks.

Happy Easter to all, and to all a good night!