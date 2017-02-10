See hilarious childhood pic of Mandy Moore in snazzy dance costume

share tweet pin email

Mandy Moore may have grown up in "the least traditional" family ever, but just like the rest of us, she didn't escape the awkward childhood dance years.

The "This Is Us" star took to Instagram to share a hilarious throwback pic of herself strutting her stuff in a snazzy flame-covered leotard and black jazz shoes.

If there were any lingering questions about whether or not I choreographed La La Land...... #notthatmandymoore #theresanotherone #jazzhands? #fbf A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:01am PST

"If there were any lingering questions about whether or not I choreographed 'La La Land,'" Moore, 32, joked in the photo's caption. (The star shares a name with the talented dancer who arranged the Oscar-nominated flick's scene-stealing moves, but the dance comparisons, it seems, stop there.)

Moore added several hashtags to the pic including a dubious "Jazz hands?"

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images The actress may share a name with a famous choreographer, but the dance comparisons stop there.

The post may clue in Moore's fans on why she never pursued the dance arts as a profession, and instead focused on acting and music.

Moore launched her pop career with the 1999 single "Candy," and went on to score several more hits while also appearing in movies, including, most famously, the 2002 teen romance "A Walk To Remember."

NBC Moore said playing "This Is Us" family matriarch Rebecca Pearson is "the dreamiest job I've ever had the good fortune to have."

The actress has been wowing fans and critics alike for her portrayal of family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on "This Is Us," even scoring a Golden Globe nomination this past December.

The actress told TODAY's Kathie Lee and Hoda she's proud to be a part of the hit ensemble show, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, among others.

Said Moore, "It's the dreamiest job I've ever had the good fortune to have."