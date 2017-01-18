Move over, Emma Stone! Ellen DeGeneres was Ryan Gosling's original 'La La Land' co-star

It may be hard to imagine anyone other than Golden Globe winner Emma Stone waltzing alongside Ryan Gosling in "La La Land," but thanks to this clip from Wednesday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show," you don't have to imagine it.
You can just watch the "first choice" leading lady get cozy with Gosling for yourself.
The so-called behind-the-scenes video alleges that the woman who really had chemistry with Gosling was none other than the daytime talk show host.
But brace yourself — the footage appears to be doctored!
RELATED: Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres share hilarious kiss while playing Speak Out
Director Damien Chazelle compared his ideal leads to "Fred and Ginger or Bogart and Bacall" the clip, however, edited in between those scenes is footage from Gosling's last appearance on "Ellen," in which is literally swept her off her feet. (And got a smooch on the cheek!)
RELATED: Ryan Gosling cringes watching his old dance moves — and it's fantastic
The video is hilarious and oh-so-Ellen. After all, she's known for her creative edits — especially around here.
Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Lauer talk prank war, successPlay Video - 4:41
Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Lauer talk prank war, successPlay Video - 4:41
More video
Ew! See ‘The Bachelor’ kiss contestant after she vomited
Tina Fey on ‘SNL,’ Joe Manganiello’s 40th birthday and more celebrity buzz
Mario Lopez recounts dangerous backyard landslide
Watch Neil Patrick Harris crack up KLG, Hoda by doing ‘Lemony Snicket’ voices
Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.