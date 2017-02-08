Mandy Moore's parents get brutally honest about her 'This Is Us' character

She plays a fan-favorite character on the hit drama "This Is Us," but Mandy Moore has a couple of tough critics.
And she calls them Mom and Dad!
The rough reviews rolled in after Tuesday's episode, in which Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) — in an amazingly sweet and romantic gesture — prompted a tub-side renewal of his wedding vows with Rebecca (Moore). And then Rebecca — in a not-so-romantic response — mentioned that she'd like to take off for a five-state tour with her band.
"Great show tonight," Mom said in a text to Moore, adding, "Although Rebecca has issues doesn't she? Hopefully she is made to look better in future episodes ... right now Jack is the super hero."
As for Moore's father, he was firmly on Team Mom, telling the actress, "You are so mean ... your timing was awful."
That blow was softened a bit by a heart emoji and his confession that he actually "loved the episode."
Talk about tough love! But, ultimately, Moore found the character reviews amusing.
"Mom and Dad know how to keep it real," she told her followers on Instagram. "Thanks guys?"
Mandy Moore: My 'This Is Us' co-star Milo Ventimiglia has a nice tushPlay Video - 4:09
