Mandy Moore reunites with 'A Walk to Remember' co-star Shane West — see the pic!

Mandy Moore and Shane West wrecked an entire generation's hearts when they played star-crossed teenaged lovers 15 years ago in the coming-of-age romance "A Walk To Remember."

Now, they've reunited to remind us that true love never dies.

Moore, who played Jamie Sullivan, a minister's daughter with leukemia, and West, who played her popular and rebellious suitor Landon Carter, recently posed for a happy selfie with the film's director, Adam Shankman, during a night out on the town together.

Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

"Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My (heart) is full. #awalktoremember #reunion,” Moore captioned the shot, which she shared with her Instagram fans.

In honor of the 15th anniversary of A Walk To Remember, let's take a walk down memory lane...❤ What are your favorite scenes? Any questions? A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:01am PST

The "This Is Us" star may have been preparing fans with a throwback pic she shared a week ago honoring the 15th anniversary of the film, an adaption of Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name.

It seems it's the 15th anniversary of the little engine that could....A Walk To Remember. Time flies 💫 Your love and support for this film will always put a smile on our faces. THANK YOU ✨ @mandymooremm @adamshankman A photo posted by Shane West (@theshanewest) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:26am PST

She wasn't alone. Her former co-star also shared a photo of his character in a protective embrace with Moore's character.

"It seems it's the 15th anniversary of the little engine that could," West wrote. "Time flies. Your love and support for this film will always put a smile on our faces."

15 years ago I was so proud to release this very special movie I got to direct called #AWalkToRemember. It was my second directing job, and I will never forget the joy we had making it. I will ever be indebted to everyone involved. Especially @nicholassparks and my beloveds @mandymooremm and @theshanewest what's y'all favorite scene? A photo posted by Adam Shankman (@adamshankman) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Not to be outdone, Shankman, who went on to direct the 2007 remake of "Hairspray" among other popular movies, shared a shot of the duo in character, and recalled the magic of making the movie in the photo's caption.

"I will never forget the joy we had making it. I will ever be indebted to everyone involved. Especially @nicholassparks and my beloveds @mandymooremm and @theshanewes," he wrote.

While a sequel would be tough, the stars' reunion is all the proof we need that love is like the wind — you can't see it, but you can feel it.