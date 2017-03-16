share tweet pin email

Moms: They truly are morning warriors. Between brushing teeth, brushing hair, making breakfast, packing lunches, packing backpacks, dressing screaming children, tying shoes and making sure those shoes match, mornings can seem like a marathon. With all of the chaos going on, it's nearly impossible to think about yourself.

Savannah Guthrie knows all about that. The TODAY anchor shared a post on Instagram Thursday that proved she's a real morning warrior.

Dropped Vale off at school wearing shirt inside out ... again. cc @realmomsweargrey A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

"Dropped Vale off at school wearing shirt inside out ... again," she wrote. Being a mom to a 2-year-old (not to mention a 3-month-old — hello, Charley) definitely has its challenges!

Savannah tagged Carson Daly's wife, Siri Daly, whose Instagram account, @realmomsweargrey, gives honest and hilarious insight into parenting.

Savannah's followers absolutely loved her post and seriously related to her struggles, sharing their tales of morning mishaps.

Take the loves of your life to work day. Photos by @photonate A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:57am PST

"I get up early and dress in the dark ... I once wore two different color shoes ... busy mom problems," one fan wrote.

"I'm sorry for laughing??? I done it so many times I lost count," another commenter confessed.

A mom who sympathized with Savannah wrote: "I showed up in work with 3 different shoes. Also walked the street to the bus stop (2 blocks) with my skirt tucked into my panty hose! #couldbeworse ... not. Lmao."

Savannah returned from maternity leave a few weeks ago after giving birth to Charley in December, and she certainly has been keeping busy with her kids since then, both at home and on the set. We love that she has a sense of humor about the challenges of motherhood!