We thought we'd be rolling out the welcome mat on Friday, but she's already back!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Savannah Guthrie returns to TODAY, February 27, 2017.

After almost three months away, Savannah Guthrie returned to the anchor desk Monday morning — days earlier than originally expected — and we couldn't be happier about it.

Of course, we were pretty happy about what kept her away, too! After all, she's been on maternity leave since giving birth to the newest member of her family — little Charley.

Courtesy Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie with baby Charley.

Savannah, husband Mike Feldman and their 2-year-old daughter Vale have had their arms — and hearts — full since Charley's Dec. 8 birthday.

Courtesy Savannah Guthrie Savannah, Vale and Charley.

"Yesterday, I admit, I got a little bit weepy because it's a transition," Savannah said of her return. "It's the end of an era."

And who can blame her for feeling that way? As an adorable 60-second video of her happy home life proved, the past 12 weeks have been full of beautiful moments.

Courtesy Savannah Guthrie Vale holding Charley.

"It's been such a lovely and magical time," she said.

But it's lovely to be back, too.

"I’m delighted," Savannah added. "It's the best place to be."

Courtesy Savannah Guthrie Charley laughing.

But don't worry, Charley and Vale! Mom will be home again soon.