We thought we'd be rolling out the welcome mat on Friday, but she's already back!
After almost three months away, Savannah Guthrie returned to the anchor desk Monday morning — days earlier than originally expected — and we couldn't be happier about it.
Bringing baby home: Savannah Guthrie's maternity leave in 60 secondsPlay Video - 3:13
Bringing baby home: Savannah Guthrie's maternity leave in 60 secondsPlay Video - 3:13
More video
Nurses throw ‘Hokey Pokey’ dance party for sick little girl
See this dad and daughter beautifully communicate in sign language
Hoda Kotb and her adopted baby Haley get an outpouring of love
Savannah Guthrie reveals she’s returning to TODAY March 3
Of course, we were pretty happy about what kept her away, too! After all, she's been on maternity leave since giving birth to the newest member of her family — little Charley.
Savannah, husband Mike Feldman and their 2-year-old daughter Vale have had their arms — and hearts — full since Charley's Dec. 8 birthday.
"Yesterday, I admit, I got a little bit weepy because it's a transition," Savannah said of her return. "It's the end of an era."
And who can blame her for feeling that way? As an adorable 60-second video of her happy home life proved, the past 12 weeks have been full of beautiful moments.
RELATED: Savannah tweets adorable photo of baby Charley: 'Some people just wake up happy'
"It's been such a lovely and magical time," she said.
But it's lovely to be back, too.
"I’m delighted," Savannah added. "It's the best place to be."
WATCH: See Savannah Guthrie and Dylan Dreyer’s 20th anniversary surprise for Matt Lauer
But don't worry, Charley and Vale! Mom will be home again soon.