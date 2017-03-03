Surprise! Charley and Vale stop by TODAY studio to see Savannah

share tweet pin email

Savannah Guthrie returned to TODAY Monday after almost three months away, and on Friday, she gave us a closer look at the reason for that absence — baby Charley!

And he wasn't alone.

Friday morning turned into a family affair as Charley's big sister, Vale, and dad, Mike Feldman, visited Studio 1A to spend some time with their TODAY family.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY The gang's all here: Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Mike Feldman, Matt Lauer and little ones, Vale and Charley.

"It's so exciting!" Savannah raved.

So how did Charley do on his TV debut?

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Savannah Guthrie's little guy, Charley, makes his TODAY debut Friday morning.

"He's good," Mike said of the little guy. "He wanted a little bit more time in the makeup chair."

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

As for Vale, she would have preferred to be a little less prepared her for TV appearance — the 2-year-old was no fan of her microphone pack.

"He's very smiley and happy, and normally, she is too," Mom explained. "She doesn't like the microphone!"

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Savannah, Vale and Charley pose with Mike and Matt — or is it Matt and Mike?

Charley's first visit to TODAY was part of our "Guess the Guest" bit. Before he joined us, there were a few clues as to just who would be making an appearance.

Such as:

"He is losing his hair."

"He has a hard time focusing."

"He is known to hit the bottle."

Matt Lauer's guess? "It's me!"

That earned a big laugh, but Mike got an even bigger one after he came out with the kids and gave a nod to some husband/co-anchor confusion that occurred earlier this week when Savannah called Matt "Mike."

Mike said, "I told (Vale) before we came on that when she sees Uncle Matt, she should say 'Daddy!'"

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Vale is thrilled to see Mommy, but isn't so sure about that mic.

Well, this is one big family after all.