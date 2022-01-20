IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

01:12

Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ in West Virginia, was about to do a live report when she was accidentally hit by an SUV. Yorgey, who was alone without a photographer, went on to finish her live shot. She went to the hospital to get checked out and is said to be doing fine.Jan. 20, 2022

