Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report
01:12
Tori Yorgey, a reporter for WSAZ in West Virginia, was about to do a live report when she was accidentally hit by an SUV. Yorgey, who was alone without a photographer, went on to finish her live shot. She went to the hospital to get checked out and is said to be doing fine.Jan. 20, 2022
