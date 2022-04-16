IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Twitter adds ‘poison pill’ to fight back against Elon Musk’s takeover

Twitter adds ‘poison pill’ to fight back against Elon Musk’s takeover

Twitter is fighting back against billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to take over the platform by adopting a “poison pill” strategy. Musk offered to buy the social media giant for $43 billion but the new strategy could effectively block the purchase.April 16, 2022

    Twitter adds ‘poison pill’ to fight back against Elon Musk’s takeover

