Chef Tiffani Faison joins TODAY to show off three different flavors you can try to spice up your wings when watching the big games this postseason. Step up your wing game with masala, maple and orange-sesame glazes.
Jan. 21, 2022

Try these unique flavors to step up your game-day wings
