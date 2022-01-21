Step up your wing game with masala, maple and orange-sesame glazes

This installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series is all about wings! Chef and television personality Tiffani Faison is making chicken wings three ways to celebrate the big matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She shows us how to make masala-spiced wings, maple-black pepper wings and spicy orange-sesame wings.

This Indian-inspired take on wings has the spice but adds a complexity and depth that blows regular Buffalo wings away. These are great for dipping into Greek yogurt to add a creamy texture and cool down the heat a touch.

This is an elegant sauce that gives wings a sophisticated touch. I love the tang of the vinegar with the heat of black pepper and earthiness of the rosemary. It elevates wings from your average game day grub to a fancy football-friendly food.

This is everything I crave about Chinese takeout chicken — in wing form. It's sweet, sticky, spicy and the sesame seeds give it an incredibly nutty finish.

