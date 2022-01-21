Step up your wing game with masala, maple and orange-sesame glazes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Break away from basic Buffalo with three unique wing sauces.

Try these unique flavors to step up your game-day wings

Jan. 21, 202204:21
/ Source: TODAY
By Tiffani Faison

This installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series is all about wings! Chef and television personality Tiffani Faison is making chicken wings three ways to celebrate the big matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She shows us how to make masala-spiced wings, maple-black pepper wings and spicy orange-sesame wings.

Masala Wings
Get The Recipe

Masala Wings

Tiffani Faison

This Indian-inspired take on wings has the spice but adds a complexity and depth that blows regular Buffalo wings away. These are great for dipping into Greek yogurt to add a creamy texture and cool down the heat a touch.

Maple-Black Pepper Wings
Courtesy Tiffani Faison
Get The Recipe

Maple-Black Pepper Wings

Tiffani Faison

This is an elegant sauce that gives wings a sophisticated touch. I love the tang of the vinegar with the heat of black pepper and earthiness of the rosemary. It elevates wings from your average game day grub to a fancy football-friendly food.

Spicy Sesame-Orange Wings
Courtesy Tiffani Faison
Get The Recipe

Spicy Sesame-Orange Wings

Tiffani Faison

This is everything I crave about Chinese takeout chicken — in wing form. It's sweet, sticky, spicy and the sesame seeds give it an incredibly nutty finish.

Tiffani Faison