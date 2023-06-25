Trump doubles lead over DeSantis, new NBC poll shows

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss a new NBC News poll that shows what Republican voters think about former President Trump and his future as the leader of the party.June 25, 2023
